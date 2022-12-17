ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

AU student earns prominent award from National Association for Campus Activities

ASHLAND – Maeve Kelly, a psychology major at Ashland University, was named the winner of the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Leader award within the six-state Mid America region of the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) recently. Kelly has served as the co-leader of AU’s Campus Activities Board (CAB) for...
Ashland City School District posts superintendent opening

ASHLAND – The Ashland City School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Dr. Doug Marrah plans to retire later this year after more than a decade with the district. The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract...
Two people dead in Centerburg house fire

CENTERBURG — Two adults are dead after several fire departments were called to a Centerburg house fire Sunday morning. The two adults, whose identities haven't been released, are dead after a fire erupted around 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Long Road.
