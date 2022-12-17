Read full article on original website
AU student earns prominent award from National Association for Campus Activities
ASHLAND – Maeve Kelly, a psychology major at Ashland University, was named the winner of the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Leader award within the six-state Mid America region of the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) recently. Kelly has served as the co-leader of AU’s Campus Activities Board (CAB) for...
Davy McClure Outdoor Education Center nears $500K goal to build facility
ASHLAND — On a cold, gray day in December, Andy McClure came by the Ashland County Parks District office and spoke to a reporter on the significance of an outdoor education center to be built at Tom Kruse Park as soon as spring 2023. Andy McClure is David “Davy”...
Ashland's Valentine joins Grover on All-Area volleyball squad
LUCAS — It’s not Shelby Grover’s athleticism that sets the Lucas senior apart. What distinguishes Grover from her peers is her work ethic, at least as far as Lucas volleyball coach Paige Sauder is concerned.
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18-years-old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
Ashland City School District posts superintendent opening
ASHLAND – The Ashland City School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Dr. Doug Marrah plans to retire later this year after more than a decade with the district. The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract...
Ashland County Junior Fair animal sales hit record high for 2022
ASHLAND — Ashland County Junior Fair sales hit a record high this year with a total of $947,741 coming back to the kids. The nearly $1 million came from sales of 573 farm animals that participants raised throughout the year and sold during fair week in September.
Two people dead in Centerburg house fire
CENTERBURG — Two adults are dead after several fire departments were called to a Centerburg house fire Sunday morning. The two adults, whose identities haven't been released, are dead after a fire erupted around 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Long Road.
