Miley Cyrus Puts On A Show In A Sexy Cut-Out Jumpsuit
The star shares her stage looks as she performs in Mexico.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’
Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
Miley Cyrus and Mom Tish Posed for a Twinning Pic, And I Honestly Can't Tell Them Apart
I'm not exaggerating, for once.
Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs
The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Announced New Music in a Cropped Corset and an Ultra Low-Rise Leather Skirt
As her love for Ben Affleck continues to grow, Jennifer Lopez is creating new music to reflect the evolution of their rekindled relationship. On Friday, the singer announced she would be releasing a follow-up album to This Is Me...Then (aptly titled This Is Me...Now), 20 years later. In a short...
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Simon Cowell Trolled For Shocking Appearance In Deleted 'Britain's Got Talent' Clip: 'What Happened To His Face?'
American Idol alum Simon Cowell is reportedly saying “yes” to white teeth, shocking fans with his bright smile in a new promo for the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent. In a clip posted — and seemingly deleted — on Thursday, December 1, the famed judge appeared slightly different than his usual self while encouraging fans to audition for the beloved U.K. talent competition series. “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life, and it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you,” he said in the video. “So please audition now for...
Talking With Tami
Heidi Klum Poses For Her Promo Shoot For ‘America’s Got Talent All Stars’ Season 1
America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd, 2022! This is a different show than the popular reality competition series America’s Got Talent that’s going on season 18. The same judges will be in the house with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell and the doll, Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara will not be on the show, that’s a bummer. This show will be a bit different than before and they will have winners and finalists but this time fan favorites and best viral moments! It will be acts from all around the world that will compete for the grand prize and get the “Ultimate All Star Title”.
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
ETOnline.com
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
Celine Dion Made Her Fortune ~All By Herself~! Details on the Pop Superstar’s Net Worth
You go, girl! Celine Dion has single-handedly amassed a fortune most of us could only dream about in her more than three-decade career. Keep scrolling for details on the superstar’s net worth!. What Is Celine Dion’s Net Worth?. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer is reportedly worth...
‘This film is a corrective’: Whitney Houston biopic aims to change the narrative
In the 10 years since Whitney Houston lost her life, four movies have tried to tell her story. In quick succession, we got an unauthorized documentary, an endorsed one, a Lifetime TV depiction, plus a film that focused squarely on her relationship with her daughter, Bobbi Kristina. According to Anthony McCarten, who has written the first big budget Hollywood biopic of the star, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, those films all had one thing in common. “They’re obsessed with her mistakes,” he said to the Guardian. “They were all sensationalist.”
Elite Daily
JoJo & Her GF Avery Just Low-Key Confirmed They Broke Up On TikTok
As quickly as it started between JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, it’s ended. Although, you might have missed the super subtle breakup announcement. The couple didn’t have a big, dramatic split, but rather casually revealed they’d gone their separate ways in the comments section of a TikTok. Here’s Avery Cyrus’ TikTok that confirmed her breakup with JoJo Siwa.
CNBC
Ellen Pompeo says she 'manifested' the $6.4 million Malibu beach house she couldn't afford in the early years of 'Grey's Anatomy'
Ellen Pompeo's casting as Dr. Meredith Grey in 2005 would eventually make her one of the highest-paid women on television. She currently makes $550,000 an episode, according to Forbes, and will be leaving "Grey's Anatomy" next year after 19 seasons. But when the 53-year-old actress first came across the listing...
brides.com
Ben Platt Shares New Photos from His Engagement to Noah Galvin
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin announced their engagement on November 25, 2022 with a series of sweet photos from the intimate proposal. Now, the former Broadway stars are sharing even more details behind the romantic evening, which took place at Laser Wolf Brooklyn. On December 5, 2022, Platt posted a ten more sentimental images from the night he proposed to Galvin. “More 💍💕,” he writes on social media. “Thanks to all who made it special.”
Elite Daily
Cecily Strong Left SNL With A Farewell That Was Equally Hilarious & Emotional
Saturday Night Live’s holiday episode this year was filled with more tears than expected. Just hours before the Dec. 17 episode aired, NBC announced longtime cast member Cecily Strong would be leaving the show after one last appearance. And she definitely went out with a memorable sendoff. Be sure to have some tissues nearby before you watch Cecily Strong’s final SNL sketches, because they are super emotional.
