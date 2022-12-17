Read full article on original website
Time for Iowa to back up a bit
Maybe it should be someone else’s turn. The state of Iowa has been the first to vote in presidential primary elections for the past 50 years. Now, it appears South Carolina will get that honor. President Joe Biden has lobbied the Democratic National Committee to mix up the order in which states vote, with Nevada and New Hampshire to go next. Iowa has coveted its first in the nation status as it brings lots of attention to the Hawkeye state. All of the candidates for President descend upon Iowa months before voters there go to the polls. They set up field offices and spend millions of ads. The state is in the media spotlight, with pundits breathlessly watching the results. But the fact is Iowa isn’t very good at selecting presidential nominees. Remember the last Iowa caucus in 2020? Pete Buttigieg won, followed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Joe Biden finished fourth in Iowa before eventually capturing the nomination. Plus the last caucus was marred by technical errors which prevented the state from declaring a winner until a week after the caucus. Iowa’s caucus system may be quaint, but rarely does the eventual nominee capture the state. It’s time to give someone else a chance to be first in the nation.
Zach Nunn officially declared the winner in Iowa's third congressional district
DES MOINES, Iowa — Congressman-ElectZach Nunn has been declared the winner in the race against Cindy Axne. On Monday morning, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the election certificate to Nunn at the statehouse, finalizing the results. Nunn now represents Iowa's third congressional district. KCCI asked him about...
Iowa Democratic Party chair steps down after caucus move
The head of the Iowa Democratic Party plans to step down in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa's caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country.
Gov. Reynolds Among Governors Calling To End Federal Public Health Emergency
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joins other governors in urging President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency. Twenty-five governors sent a letter to the president yesterday, saying the emergency phase of the pandemic is over. They’re asking Biden to let the PHE expire in April, giving states time to make preparations.
What's next for Iowa's Attorney General Tom Miller
Tom Miller won't seek elected office again after he exits as Iowa's attorney general at the end of this month, he told Axios. He'll instead focus on rebuilding the state's Democratic party. Catch up fast: Miller, 78, is the longest-ever serving state AG in the nation. He served 10 nonconsecutive...
Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’
OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing. Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled Friday in a […] The post Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Reynolds urges Biden to end COVID public health emergency
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors in calling on President Joe Biden to end the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. The governors wrote in a letter to the White House that “the emergency phase of the pandemic is behind us” and “it is time we move on.”
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
Insiders: The phone call that a state official won’t forget
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — Mike Fitzgerald didn’t expect to be sitting here in December with just days left until unemployment. Fitzgerald is a record-breaking figure. He got elected as state treasurer in 1982. He has held the job ever since. No one in the history of the United States has served […]
Group wants rollbacks of some Iowa voting restrictions
DES MOINES — The Iowa League of Women Voters plans to ask the Iowa Legislature to rethink the voting restrictions put in place prior to last month’s midterm elections. Among other changes, they limited the number of early voting days. Iowa reduced the number of days that people...
A campaign manager's takeaways from Sarah Trone Garriott's victory
Brittany Ruland is a community advocate, politically passionate individual who has been consulting and managing campaigns in all capacities around the country since 2015. She is a mother, grassroots organizer, and Iowan who most recently has worked for Senator Sarah Trone Garriott as well as Senator Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden’s campaigns in 2020.
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Miller-Meeks’ Change of Address, Ernst Censured, and Brennan caucus post-mortem
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Mariannette Miller-Meeks has an interesting new address and potentially a primary opponent, Joni Ernst is censured, and Scott Brennan provides his caucus post-mortem. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds...
City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice
When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
Senator Tobin react to Governor Noem’s proposal to review sale of farmland to foreign interests
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will ask legislators to set up a panel that would review sales of farmland to foreign interests. The Governor is concerned about the national security implications of selling ag land, especially to Chinese investors. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner will be a prime...
Unlike Whitver, Miller-Meeks put herself in legal jeopardy
During the first election cycle after redistricting, it's typical for many Iowa politicians to move, seeking more favorable territory or to avoid a match-up against another incumbent. What set this year apart from a normal campaign under a new map: major controversies related to those address changes. Iowa Senate Majority...
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season
Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
Are Raccoons aka Trash Panda’s Taking Over Iowa?
Raccoons can be cuddly-looking critters or wild varmints that need to be killed...according to the point of view of some Iowans. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently reported that the raccoon population in Iowa nearly tripling since 2006. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it counted 2,417 raccoons...
Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban
Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
Farmers appeal to Iowa senators to stop JBS-TriOak Foods deal
(Iowa News Service) An Iowa farm advocacy group wants the state's U.S. senators to oppose a deal to allow one of the world's largest pork processors to buy large parts of a southeast Iowa hog supplier, a deal which would expand so-called "factory farming" in the state. Brazil-based JBS Foods...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
