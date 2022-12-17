Read full article on original website
Related
Photo Album: Making Murals
Among the attractions of "Project Joy Bomb," an outdoor event organized to safely bring the community together during the COVID-19 pandemic, was this street corner mural at 17th Avenue and Pierce. (See the "Activities for All Ages" album for more about the event.) Ville Platte, Louisiana. This Main Street mural...
WINTER COVID SURGE BEGINS IN MICHIGAN’S NURSING HOMES
Low Rates of Up-to-Date Vaccinations Increase Vulnerability for Residents & Staff. A significant winter surge of COVID-19 appears to be gaining a foothold in nursing homes here in Michigan and across the country, with cases among nursing home residents and staff rapidly accelerating in the past three weeks. According to AARP's Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, resident deaths nationwide rose by 26% in the four-week period ending November 20 as compared to the previous four-week period ending October 23.
Welcome to New AARP Kansas Staff Member
Edith Gaines, Topeka, has been selected to serve as the Senior Operations Associate for the AARP Kansas State Office. “We are so pleased that Edith agreed to join our state team,” said Glenda DuBoise, AARP Kansas State Director. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership skills that will be a huge asset in our efforts to make life better for all Kansans as we age.”
Advocacy Day at the Capitol
Join AARP members, your friends and peers to make your voice heard during AARP’s annual advocacy day at the State Capitol. Tuesday, January 24 from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Registration and lunch provided at no cost. Volunteers and staff will give briefings on issues and bills impacting older North Dakotans...
