Edith Gaines, Topeka, has been selected to serve as the Senior Operations Associate for the AARP Kansas State Office. “We are so pleased that Edith agreed to join our state team,” said Glenda DuBoise, AARP Kansas State Director. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership skills that will be a huge asset in our efforts to make life better for all Kansans as we age.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO