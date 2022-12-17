Read full article on original website
Related
45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?
It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
fanthatracks.com
The High Republic #3 sees Tey Sirrek question his own actions
The excellent The High Republic #3 from Phase Two continues, and sees Tey Sirrek wonder whether he’s made the right choice of allies in the latest issue from writer Cavan Scott, interior and cover artist Ario Anindito. This lands 28th December, but don’t sit on it, this series is too good to miss a single frame.
Kirk Cameron is denied story-hour slot by public libraries for his new faith-based kids book
Kirk Cameron, writer and father of six, has a new book for kids, "As You Grow," full of biblical wisdom. But he and Brave Books have not gotten a single "yes" from any public libraries for a story-hour program.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
bookriot.com
Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022
Spanish philosopher George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Which is a great reason to read history books — they teach us about the past! And falling under the history book umbrella are historical fiction books. Just because they’re fiction doesn’t mean they don’t contain information about real times, places, and events. Historical fiction can be a rich, exciting way to learn about history. That’s why history fans and fiction fans should check out this list of ten of the best historical fiction books of 2022!
Botticelli’s Secret by Joseph Luzzi review – a great mystery in the picture
It is not unknown for tourists to faint in front of Botticelli’s 1486 masterpiece The Birth of Venus. Such swoons of delight have been labelled “Stendhal syndrome” after the French novelist, who first reported feeling overwhelmed by the art and monuments of Florence in 1817. Those who emerge today from the Uffizi Gallery needing a lie-down explain that it is because of the sheer beauty of Botticelli’s strawberry-blond goddess, arriving on land in her giant scallop shell. The image, at once fleshy and refined, luscious and bookish, is the perfect picture of an earthly paradise.
fanthatracks.com
Marc Thompson and The Fallen Star win at the 9th Voice Arts Awards
Superb news as Marc Thompson, narrator of the superb The Fallen Star audiobook written by Claudia Gray, has won the award for Best Audiobook Narration Sci-Fi at the 9th Voice Arts awards. Hey! Christmas came early! Thank you @sovas So honored. So grateful! Go team go!!! The Force was with...
The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
The memoirs, essay collections, and biographies that dared us to think deeply about our world
fanthatracks.com
Society of Camera Operators talk tech and Obi-Wan Kenobi
In the Fall issue of the Camera Operator magazine, the Society of Camera Operators bring us a detailed look into the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi, with a focus on ILM’s work, the Volume and the advance of digital technology that is allowing stories like Obi-Wan Kenobi to not only be told, but to also cast us back to earlier times – the Clone Wars – in a convincing manner.
fanthatracks.com
Harrison Ford talks 1923 on This Morning
Reunited after 5 years, Alison Hammond chats with Harrison Ford about his role in Paramount + Yellowstone prequel series 1923, and helps him celebrate his 80th birthday. After going viral with their hilarious interview 5 years ago Alison is reunited with Hollywood superstar Harrison Ford to discuss his new television series, the western drama 1923.
KUTV
Celebrate the centennial of 'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz with this comic collection
WASHINGTON (TND) — Ever since that loveable blockhead Charlie Brown debuted in American newspapers on October 2, 1950 in seven newspapers across the US, the "Peanuts" gang has been a cornerstone of American culture. Charles Schulz, the creator, writer and illustrator of "Peanuts" would have turned 100 this past...
fanthatracks.com
Good Morning Tatooine’s Holiday Special 2022
Join Brian Cameron, Mark Newbold and Matt Booker for the 2022 Good Morning Tatooine Holiday Special as they reflect on the past year of Star Wars. It's Sunday and time for this weeks episode of Good Morning Tatooine. It's Sunday and time for this weeks episode of Good Morning Tatooine.
BBC
Rare Jane Austen books could sell for £100,000
A set of five first-edition Jane Austen novels could sell for more than £100,000 at auction. The books were bought by a UK-based private collector in the 1970s and 1980s for about £5,000. They are now due to be sold at auction in Gloucestershire by the daughter of...
fanthatracks.com
The Origins of Star Wars Games: The Legacy Behind the Games
Star Wars is one of the most beloved franchises in the world. The first movie was released decades ago in 1977, and since then, fans have been indulged with nine movies, two spin-offs, and a fair few shows connected to it. The good news is that there’s more to come.
Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin review – addictive short stories
Samanta Schweblin is one of a generation of South American female writers whose willingness to experiment with language, content and form has made them some of the most interesting and necessarily provocative voices in literature today (other names include Fernanda Melchor, Maria Gainza, Ariana Harwicz and Pola Oloixarac). While their predominantly male forebears staked out the territory of magic realism, these newer writers have arguably shown themselves to be even more innovative, utilising elements of autofiction, reportage and literary postmodernism in their quest to create a literature that offers a uniquely critical perspective on our times.
13 famous logos that have hidden meanings
The key to a good logo is making it "distinctive, memorable, and recognizable", according to designer Lo Min Ming, who's worked for the likes of Google, DropBox and Microsoft.But some of the most famous logos in the world, and others a little less well known, have hidden meanings which make them that little bit extra special.1. FedExOne of the most famous design "secrets" in the world, the FedEx logo has won over 40 awards over the years. In the negative space between the "E" and the "X" there's an arrow pointing from left to right representing the logistics company's...
Comments / 0