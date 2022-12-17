ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Woman killed in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 8 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Shortly before 5 p.m. MEDIC said it responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Valeview Lane.

MEDIC confirmed one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, later identified as 20-year-old Ceyonna Morris, died in the hospital, according to police.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts went to the scene to speak with both investigators and neighbors.

Precious Leak, a neighbor, was having a family movie night when the shooting happened. She said she and her family heard the gunshots, but didn’t realize they were coming from right across the street.

“Me, my mom and the kids, we were watching Christmas movies and we heard the noise. We heard the pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, but we didn’t realize it was across the street,” Leak said.

CMPD officers searched the surrounding areas for a suspect, without any luck. At this time, they don’t have a lot to go on and are hoping the public will step forward with any information. Major Jonathan Thomas with CMPD says no detail is too small.

“In cases like this, we look for everything — Ring videos, anybody notices a car in the area lately, anything. … Nothing is too small for an investigation like this,” said Thomas.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man dies in Kannapolis shooting; police investigating homicide)

Charlotte, NC
