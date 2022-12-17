Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
Man Who Fled from Police in Stolen Dodge Last Month Arrested Monday Night
December 20, 2022 – TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives Monday evening arrested the man who fled from them in heavy traffic on November 8 driving a 2021 Dodge Charger that had been stolen in Wisconsin. More than a pound of marijuana, two digital scales, and two cell phones were recovered from the abandoned Charger that night on Shiaway Court.
WSMV
WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
WSMV
Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
Nashville Detectives Working to Identify Three Burglary Suspects
December 16, 2022 – East Precinct detectives are working to identify three suspects that entered an unlocked short term rental property December 3 on Vibe Place and stole various items, including a laptop and headphones, while the victims were upstairs. More Crime News!. The suspects, at least one of...
WSMV
Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
Davidson County DA requests 'no action' against police who shot man in Madison
In a letter to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Nashville DA Glenn Funk wrote that three officers should be cleared of their actions for shooting a man in Madison late this year.
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death at bus stop in downtown Nashville
A woman faces criminal homicide charges after police say she stabbed a man at a bus stop in downtown Nashville on Sunday evening.
Alleged package thief caught on camera in Nashville
Neighbors say a women driving a white Honda CRV has been stealing packages in the Hillsboro Pike and Lombardy Avenue area for weeks.
WSMV
Man arrested after being found passed out with child in car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. Goodlettsville Police said the driver was passed out at the wheel along the highway. A witness told investigators they found a 5-year-old sitting in the back seat of that car. This happened on Rivergate Parkway at the I-65 North exit ramp on Saturday.
Nashville hits triple digits in murders for the year
There have been 100 murders in Nashville so far this year. The mother of Timothy Hodge says hers son was shot and killed back in August. She's pleading for the gun violence stop.
Driver sought after truck crashes into front yard in Hermitage
Metro police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home in Hermitage.
WSMV
2 suspects arrested on aggravated robbery charges at Lebanon market
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were arrested Sunday morning in connection with an aggravated robbery at a West Main Street market, Lebanon Police said. Police received a call at 3:16 a.m. at Circle K gas station, 1309 W. Main St., about an aggravated robbery occurring. Police said the suspect, wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask, took multiple packs of cigarettes from the store and $163 in cash. They left the scene in a Kia Soul.
WSMV
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
WSMV
Deadly crash closes Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving two vehicles ended with one person dead in the early morning hours on Monday. According to Metro Nashville Police, an Acura RDX was traveling in the wrong direction on the north side of Briley Parkway around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. The Acura struck a tractor-trailer head-on, then slammed into a rock wall on the shoulder. The semi-truck rolled and also came to rest on the shoulder.
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Persons of Interest in Stolen Merchandise Cases
Detectives need assistance identifying three persons of interest in two separate stolen merchandise cases. MORE CRIME NEWS. On Nov. 29, two TVs were stolen from the Memorial Blvd. Walmart, and on Dec. 6, two TVs, two Razor scooters and pants were stolen from the Walmart on S. Rutherford Blvd. Walmart...
Spring Hill officers save man’s life following crash
A man is alive thanks to quick thinking officers with the Spring Hill Police Department who were trained in life saving measures.
WKRN
THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
wgnsradio.com
New Missing / Lost Cellphone "Pinging" Scam Hitting Our Area
(Nolensville, TN) In nearby Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Rutherford County, police have been warning residents about a person going door-to-door in an attempt to involve residents in a phone scam. The trickery involves a lost or stolen cellphone. Most recently on Sunday, an individual holding an iPad knocked on...
Comments / 0