Davidson County Source

Man Who Fled from Police in Stolen Dodge Last Month Arrested Monday Night

December 20, 2022 – TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives Monday evening arrested the man who fled from them in heavy traffic on November 8 driving a 2021 Dodge Charger that had been stolen in Wisconsin. More than a pound of marijuana, two digital scales, and two cell phones were recovered from the abandoned Charger that night on Shiaway Court.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after being found passed out with child in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. Goodlettsville Police said the driver was passed out at the wheel along the highway. A witness told investigators they found a 5-year-old sitting in the back seat of that car. This happened on Rivergate Parkway at the I-65 North exit ramp on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 suspects arrested on aggravated robbery charges at Lebanon market

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were arrested Sunday morning in connection with an aggravated robbery at a West Main Street market, Lebanon Police said. Police received a call at 3:16 a.m. at Circle K gas station, 1309 W. Main St., about an aggravated robbery occurring. Police said the suspect, wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask, took multiple packs of cigarettes from the store and $163 in cash. They left the scene in a Kia Soul.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Deadly crash closes Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving two vehicles ended with one person dead in the early morning hours on Monday. According to Metro Nashville Police, an Acura RDX was traveling in the wrong direction on the north side of Briley Parkway around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. The Acura struck a tractor-trailer head-on, then slammed into a rock wall on the shoulder. The semi-truck rolled and also came to rest on the shoulder.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Missing / Lost Cellphone "Pinging" Scam Hitting Our Area

(Nolensville, TN) In nearby Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Rutherford County, police have been warning residents about a person going door-to-door in an attempt to involve residents in a phone scam. The trickery involves a lost or stolen cellphone. Most recently on Sunday, an individual holding an iPad knocked on...
NOLENSVILLE, TN

