NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. Goodlettsville Police said the driver was passed out at the wheel along the highway. A witness told investigators they found a 5-year-old sitting in the back seat of that car. This happened on Rivergate Parkway at the I-65 North exit ramp on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO