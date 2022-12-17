Read full article on original website
MD & VA fight over new FBI headquarters
The fight over the future home of the FBI's headquarters appears to be between Maryland and Virginia. Federal defense attorney Ronald Chapman joins FOX 5 to talk about the move from the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Downtown D.C. to a new destination in the DMV.
Deputies shoot suspect in St. Mary's County stolen vehicle investigation: officials
CALIFORNIA, Md. - Deputies shot a person they say was involved in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday night in St. Mary's County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center. Officials say they responded...
DC correctional officer charged with embezzlement after lavish trip to NYC
WASHINGTON - A D.C. correctional officer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the labor union and spending some of it on a lavish New York trip. The Department of Justice charged Andra Parker Monday with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed Mr. Parker embezzled the funds while serving as chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019.
Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'
Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
What's open on Christmas weekend in the DC area
WASHINGTON - Spending Christmas in the D.C. area? Aside from the lights, Santa sightings, and Christmas trees (both big and tiny) around town, there are plenty of things open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 this year. Things to do on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Ice Skating. There are...
DC mural shows support for protestors in Iran
A brand new mural on North Capitol Street in D.C. shows support for protestors in Iran. It features a spray-painted image of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman who was killed in police custody after being detained for not wearing her hijab appropriately.
