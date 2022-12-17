Read full article on original website
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
WXII 12
State troopers rescue abducted children, one missing for 7 months
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two abducted children were rescued by state troopers in North Carolina Monday. The State Highway Patrol was notified of a missing 5-year-old girl that had been abducted from South Carolina. The abductor, identified as Jovan Bradshaw, was believed to be traveling through North Carolina on the...
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
860wacb.com
Woman Charged With Attempting To Escape Jail In Catawba County
27-year old Ashley Suanne Lockard was arrested by Conover Police on Thursday, December 15th for felony possession of a stolen motor vehcile. She was also charged with attempting to escape jail. She is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond of $8,750.
WBTV
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
YAHOO!
Christmas miracles occur in Gaston County Courtroom 4C
More than a dozen Gaston County Jail inmates will get the chance to return home for the holidays as the result of multiple "Christmas miracles" that occurred Friday in Courtroom 4C. Prosecutors and defense attorneys worked together to bring inmates from the Gaston County Jail into court on the final...
Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
Arrest Warrant For Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friend’ Languishes As Family Demands Justice
Information is still cloudy about Shanquella's mysterious death. The post Arrest Warrant For Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friend’ Languishes As Family Demands Justice appeared first on NewsOne.
WBTV
‘This will scar me forever’: Parents charged with death of 4-year-old make court appearances
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Ben Mendoza was just four years old when he died Tuesday in his Gaston County home after a loaded gun was left out. Now, his family is mourning his loss and is awaiting potential legal repercussions his parents could face. His mother, 22-year-old Savannah Brehm,...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in Lancaster County; troopers searching for driver
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident in Lancaster County. Troopers said the collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Springdale Road near Summit Avenue. A bicyclist was traveling south on Springdale Road when they were struck by a vehicle. The...
‘God blessed my heart’: 9-year-old shot in Gastonia home gets new eye
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy from Gastonia who was shot while watching TV in his home back in August got a big Christmas surprise on Thursday. JD Jackson’s eye was pierced by the bullet when it flew into his house. Doctors say the bullet miraculously stopped right behind his eye.
2 arrested after young girl dies from ‘probable drug overdose’ in North Carolina
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26, 2022, at around 6:45 a.m.; they responded to the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City for an unconscious patient.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 15th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, December 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 jackpot after buying $1 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Stajos, of Charlotte, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release. Stajos bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot on […]
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year
Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
Thrillist
You Can Get $2 Grilled Chicken Burrito Tacos at Taco Bell This Month
Just yesterday, Taco Bell announced the launch of not one, but two new Mexican Pizza creations—Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza and Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza—but as part of a test run. For those not in Oklahoma City or Omaha, where the limited-edition menu items are currently available, Taco Bell is offering a consolation prize.
