Cornelius, NC

WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

State troopers rescue abducted children, one missing for 7 months

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two abducted children were rescued by state troopers in North Carolina Monday. The State Highway Patrol was notified of a missing 5-year-old girl that had been abducted from South Carolina. The abductor, identified as Jovan Bradshaw, was believed to be traveling through North Carolina on the...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

Woman Charged With Attempting To Escape Jail In Catawba County

27-year old Ashley Suanne Lockard was arrested by Conover Police on Thursday, December 15th for felony possession of a stolen motor vehcile. She was also charged with attempting to escape jail. She is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond of $8,750.
WBTV

One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YAHOO!

Christmas miracles occur in Gaston County Courtroom 4C

More than a dozen Gaston County Jail inmates will get the chance to return home for the holidays as the result of multiple "Christmas miracles" that occurred Friday in Courtroom 4C. Prosecutors and defense attorneys worked together to bring inmates from the Gaston County Jail into court on the final...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots December 15th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, December 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year

Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Thrillist

You Can Get $2 Grilled Chicken Burrito Tacos at Taco Bell This Month

Just yesterday, Taco Bell announced the launch of not one, but two new Mexican Pizza creations—Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza and Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza—but as part of a test run. For those not in Oklahoma City or Omaha, where the limited-edition menu items are currently available, Taco Bell is offering a consolation prize.
CHARLOTTE, NC

