Corydon Times-Republican

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't want any 'bad blood' with exes

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't want any 'bad blood' with exes. Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is adamant she really does believe in 'conscious uncoupling' as she doesn't want any 'bad blood' with any of her exes.
The Independent

‘There goes the knighthood!’: Lee Mack pokes fun at Prince Edward during Royal Variety Performance

Lee Mack poked fun at Prince Edward during his opening monologue at the Royal Variety Performance.The stand-up comic hosted the annual celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, which was broadcast on Tuesday (20 December) and attended by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.In his opening speech, Mack welcomed the audience to the show, before addressing Edward, who is the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s children.“I’ve got three kids,” he told the audience. “The youngest is the naughtiest. It’s always the youngest that’s the trickiest, isn’t it?“No disrespect,” he added, while the camera cut to a laughing Edward and wife...

