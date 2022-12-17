Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ biggest acting regret is never getting to play a female James Bond
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ biggest acting regret is never getting to play a female James Bond. Catherine Zeta-Jones’ biggest acting regret is never getting to play a female James Bond.
Corydon Times-Republican
Hugh Jackman supports gender neutral awards
Movie star Hugh Jackman has voiced his support for gender neutral acting awards.
Corydon Times-Republican
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't want any 'bad blood' with exes
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't want any 'bad blood' with exes. Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is adamant she really does believe in 'conscious uncoupling' as she doesn't want any 'bad blood' with any of her exes.
‘There goes the knighthood!’: Lee Mack pokes fun at Prince Edward during Royal Variety Performance
Lee Mack poked fun at Prince Edward during his opening monologue at the Royal Variety Performance.The stand-up comic hosted the annual celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, which was broadcast on Tuesday (20 December) and attended by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.In his opening speech, Mack welcomed the audience to the show, before addressing Edward, who is the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s children.“I’ve got three kids,” he told the audience. “The youngest is the naughtiest. It’s always the youngest that’s the trickiest, isn’t it?“No disrespect,” he added, while the camera cut to a laughing Edward and wife...
Corydon Times-Republican
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
Corydon Times-Republican
I'm enjoying a renaissance period, says Shania Twain
I'm enjoying a renaissance period, says Shania Twain. Shania Twain feels she's discovered a "renewed confidence" in recent years.
Corydon Times-Republican
Jay McGuiness: The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker
Jay McGuiness: The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker. Jay McGuiness says The Wanted won’t tour again after the death of Tom Parker in March 2022 at the age of just 33.
Comments / 0