Viva Satire!
3d ago
When you enable bigotry and racism for 7 years like that human refuse Trump has, these kinds of things will happen.
7
Brian The Unit
3d ago
if this has been happening for over five thousand years, maybe it's finally time to take a step back and ask if it might not be something that you're doing 🤔
5
bethesdamagazine.com
Antisemitic emails received by staff at Walt Whitman HS, principal says
Just one day after antisemitic graffiti was found smeared across the entrance sign of Walt Whitman High School, several Whitman staff members discovered an antisemitic message in their inbox from an unknown sender, according to an email sent by Whitman Principal Robert Dodd to school personnel. The anonymous sender’s email...
mymcmedia.org
Hundreds Gather to Declare Jews Are Welcome in Montgomery County
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to light the Chanukah menorah at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda where vandal(s) spray painted the words Jews Not Welcome the previous day. Within one month, antisemitic messages and symbols were found spray painted at the high school, the Capital Crescent Trail and a...
'Jews Not Welcome' Graffiti Apparently Found At Bethesda High School
A disturbing antisemitic message was found spray painted at a Bethesda high school, according to Maryland government officials. “Jews not welcome” was found graffitied the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17 at Whitman High School, stated State Delegate-elect Joe Vogel. "The only people not welcome in our community are those...
Eater
A Maryland Restaurant Owner Goes on Trial for Allegedly Harassing an Underage Hostess
Silver Spring chef Raynold Mendizábal is standing trial this week for allegedly sexually harassing an underage teenage girl while she worked as a hostess at his now-closed steakhouse Urban Butcher in 2019. The jury trial started on Monday, December 19, in Rockville’s Montgomery County Circuit Court and is expected...
As Hanukkah begins, Jewish students grapple with antisemitism
BETHESDA, Md. — On the morning of the first night of Hanukkah, a group of Jewish students and educators met to discuss tactics to combat discrimination. The workshop, put on by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington (JCRC), happened Sunday morning at Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Synagogue in Bethesda.
Anti-Jewish graffiti found on school sign in Montgomery County; second incident in county in weeks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police Chief Marcus Jones said officers were investigating anti-Semitic vandalism for a second time in little more than a month. Jones said members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were at Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday They […]
Political notes: Long list of applicants for Luedtke’s seat, plus Md. Dems’ new leadership team and a new lobbying hire
In a rarity, no member of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee has applied for the District 14 vacancy. The post Political notes: Long list of applicants for Luedtke’s seat, plus Md. Dems’ new leadership team and a new lobbying hire appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
foxbaltimore.com
'Very unprofessional' | Resident reveals contentious email exchange with Councilman Dorsey
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One District 3 resident is sharing an email exchange between herself and Councilman Ryan Dorsey after she received what she called an unprofessional response to her question. “Very unprofessional. Very short. He missed the mark,” said Blanca Tapahuasco, “I wanted to see where he stood on...
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
thechurchillobserver.com
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
mocoshow.com
Nearly 100 Former Peary High School Students Surprise Their Teacher At His Germantown Home
Nearly 100 Robert E. Peary High School alumni gathered for a surprise celebration to honor and thank their former teacher, Mr. Vincent Gibbs, for a lifetime of sharing his love for the performing arts, humanities and English education with his students. Mr. Gibbs, known as Mr. Christmas is in his Germantown community for the decorations and nativity scene that he puts up at his home each year, hasn’t been able to decorate due to his treatments for melanoma.
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning.The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according t…
Maryland suspects wanted after carjacking at bank’s drive-thru ATM: police
Police in Riverdale Park, Maryland, are searching for two armed suspects who held a driver at gunpoint at a Wells Fargo drive-thru ATM last week and stole his vehicle.
West Virginia school employee charged with assault and battery of a disabled child
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from Superintendent Ronald Stephens of Berkeley County Schools, a staff member at Opequon Elementary School has been charged with assault and battery of a disabled child. “It is important to me that our community understands that in some situations involving...
NBC Washington
Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police
One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Adams Morgan, according to authorities. D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old...
Lifelong DC Democrat calls out her own party: 'Enough is enough, we need more police'
D.C. neighborhood commissioner Denise Rucker Krepp sounded the alarm on a far-left criminal code bill after an armed carjacking took place in front of her home
Bay Net
Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge Resigns Amid Social Media Ethics Controversy
LA PLATA, Md.– Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge William “Bill” Dotson quit on Nov. 30 following disciplinary allegations relating to his misuse of social media. Dotson, who served as a judge of Charles County Orphans’ Court since 2020, was under investigation for using his power to advance his personal interests while engaging in a public partisan political discussion on social media, according to court documents.
WTOP
Man traveling from New York suspected in 18 Potomac, Md., vehicle break-ins
Police are searching for a man whom they suspect of breaking into vehicles across Potomac, Maryland. Authorities believe the man is driving from as far as New York to commit the vehicle break-ins. The break-in suspect leaves crime scenes without much evidence, authorities said. U.S. Park Police said in a...
CNN
