NPR staff recommend the fiction books we love

If you are so inclined or reclined, any time is a good time to get lost in a book. NPR's Books We Love is a great resource for some solid reading, as recommended by our staff and contributors. Here are just a few novel ideas for you, starting with senior producer Lauren Migaki and her review of "A Merry Little Meet Cute" by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone.
