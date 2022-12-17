Read full article on original website
Related
A critic revisits his list of the TV and movies he wished he covered in 2022
This is FRESH AIR. Our critic at large, John Powers, spends the year roaming through movies, TV series and books looking for things to talk about on FRESH AIR. But every year, there are things he enjoyed that, for one reason or another, he wound up not covering. Here's John with five of them.
The best movies and TV of 2022, picked for you by NPR critics
Whether you plan to head out to the theater, or binge from the couch, our critics have gathered together their favorite films and TV shows of 2022. You can search by genre and where you can see it. Have at it!. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
NPR staff recommend the fiction books we love
If you are so inclined or reclined, any time is a good time to get lost in a book. NPR's Books We Love is a great resource for some solid reading, as recommended by our staff and contributors. Here are just a few novel ideas for you, starting with senior producer Lauren Migaki and her review of "A Merry Little Meet Cute" by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone.
Abortion stories on TV get closer to reality, says new report
Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy, Better Things, Station 19, Call the Midwife and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are all TV shows that had depictions of abortion in 2022, according to the new Abortion Onscreen report. Among the annual study's findings this year:. There's been an uptick in the number...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0