NPR staff recommend the fiction books we love
If you are so inclined or reclined, any time is a good time to get lost in a book. NPR's Books We Love is a great resource for some solid reading, as recommended by our staff and contributors. Here are just a few novel ideas for you, starting with senior producer Lauren Migaki and her review of "A Merry Little Meet Cute" by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone.
Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films
When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't? But it turns out his work, in part, was inspired by Bessie Mae Kelley, who you probably haven't heard of. That is because Kelley's early influence has been largely lost to history until now. Earlier this year, animation historian Mindy Johnson was studying a 1920s illustration of animators of the era, all men, when she noticed a woman in the corner of the image. Another historian told her it was probably a secretary or a cleaning lady. But Johnson suspected otherwise, and she was right.
Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'
Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago, a federal judge at least temporarily reversed... KELLY: There you have the serious, in-control anchor of "Anderson Cooper 360." But...
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
The best movies and TV of 2022, picked for you by NPR critics
Whether you plan to head out to the theater, or binge from the couch, our critics have gathered together their favorite films and TV shows of 2022. You can search by genre and where you can see it. Have at it!. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
How a recent wave of anti-Semitism is affecting Jewish teens
Today is the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration known as the Festival of Lights. The eight-day holiday symbolizes a journey of finding light, of finding hope in the darkest of times. By many measures, this has been a particularly dark year for antisemitic incidents in the U.S. The year was marked by antisemitic comments from high-profile celebrities and athletes. And according to the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish civil rights organization, there have been over 1,500 reports of harassment, vandalism and violence directed against Jews nationwide this year. Just this week in the D.C. area, antisemitic graffiti was found at a high school in Montgomery County, Md.
Abortion stories on TV get closer to reality, says new report
Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy, Better Things, Station 19, Call the Midwife and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are all TV shows that had depictions of abortion in 2022, according to the new Abortion Onscreen report. Among the annual study's findings this year:. There's been an uptick in the number...
