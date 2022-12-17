ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
Connecticut Public

Spyware's threat to democracies

We've been reporting on the wave of mass protests in places like China, Iran and Russia in recent months, places where citizens have taken to the streets in defiance of their government's deep hostility to that kind of dissent. But a recent piece in Foreign Affairs outlines a terrifying new trend that could thwart movements like this - the use of spyware to track individuals. And it's not just autocratic regimes. According to political scientist Ronald Deibert, democratic countries are beginning to rely on this software, too. And because this technology is largely unregulated, he argues that's likely to get worse.
Connecticut Public

Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis

No matter where you live in the U.S., no matter what you do, by now, you've probably heard about or been touched by the fentanyl crisis. Two-thirds of the 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. last year were caused by fentanyl. And a Washington Post analysis says it's now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. What is particularly tragic, according to that same report by The Post, is that it didn't have to be this way. In a new series, The Post says that failures across four presidential administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, brought us to where we are today. Our colleague Michel Martin spoke to one of the reporters on the series, Nick Miroff. He covers the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post. And Miroff began by saying what drew him and his team to the conclusion that failure by a succession of administrations let this crisis get out of control.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Connecticut Public

Taliban bans Afghan women from attending universities

KABUL, Afghanistan — Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms. The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government. Despite initially...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy