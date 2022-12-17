Read full article on original website
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
'The Taliban took our last hope': College education is banned for women in Afghanistan
On Tuesday morning, a woman called Zahra was preparing to take final exams to complete her arts degree at a university in the Afghan capital, Kabul. By evening, she was effectively expelled because of her gender, like every other female university student in Afghanistan. The Taliban government issued a statement...
Spyware's threat to democracies
We've been reporting on the wave of mass protests in places like China, Iran and Russia in recent months, places where citizens have taken to the streets in defiance of their government's deep hostility to that kind of dissent. But a recent piece in Foreign Affairs outlines a terrifying new trend that could thwart movements like this - the use of spyware to track individuals. And it's not just autocratic regimes. According to political scientist Ronald Deibert, democratic countries are beginning to rely on this software, too. And because this technology is largely unregulated, he argues that's likely to get worse.
Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis
No matter where you live in the U.S., no matter what you do, by now, you've probably heard about or been touched by the fentanyl crisis. Two-thirds of the 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. last year were caused by fentanyl. And a Washington Post analysis says it's now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. What is particularly tragic, according to that same report by The Post, is that it didn't have to be this way. In a new series, The Post says that failures across four presidential administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, brought us to where we are today. Our colleague Michel Martin spoke to one of the reporters on the series, Nick Miroff. He covers the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post. And Miroff began by saying what drew him and his team to the conclusion that failure by a succession of administrations let this crisis get out of control.
Rep. Gallagher's committee will push back against increased Chinese aggression
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing.
South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions
South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.
Congress is about to ban TikTok from U.S. government phones
Having TikTok on a device issued by the federal government is about to become illegal under a sprawling spending bill for the upcoming fiscal year released by lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday. It is expected to become law in the coming days to avert a partial government shutdown. While the...
EU leaders have agreed on a new plan to source power that isn't from Russia
BUCHAREST, Romania — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running...
A U.K. high court will rule on whether a policy to deter asylum seekers is unlawful
The High Court in London is set to rule this week on a controversial British policy. It was introduced earlier this year and designed to keep migrants from traveling to the U.K. through routes that authorities say are illegal. Willem Marx has this report on what's at stake. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Taliban bans Afghan women from attending universities
KABUL, Afghanistan — Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms. The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government. Despite initially...
More Iranians face possible execution as authorities seek to crush continuing unrest
ISTANBUL — The Iranian government has executed two people since protests erupted in September, following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran's so-called "morality police." On Dec. 8, Mohsen Shekari, 23, was the first to be put to death. He was hanged...
War vet Jack McCain wants Congress to help the Afghan pilots who kept him safe
PHOENIX — Veterans of the war in Afghanistan say that without passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act, tens of thousands of people who helped U.S. forces during the 20-year war could be abandoned in Afghanistan, or even lose the right to stay if they're already in the U.S. On...
Lawmakers unveil a $1.7 trillion U.S. spending bill as shutdown deadline looms
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The bill,...
