Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to win the World Cup—but lost it all in 2 minutes
Drake's "curse" affected no one but himself this time around.
Argentina beats France and wins its first World Cup in 36 years
A most epic game - those are the words of my colleague Steve Inskeep. But it's safe to say a lot of people feel that way about today's World Cup final. In the end, and it took a long time to get there, Argentina prevailed over France. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman is at a very loud stadium in Doha. He joins us now. Hi, Tom.
World Cup fans in Los Angeles turn out to celebrate Argentina's championship
In our coverage, we've heard what the World Cup sounded like in Qatar, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and also now just in New York. Now let's go to Rocco's Tavern here in Culver City, Calif. Now this was the sound when one last penalty kick gave Argentina the win. (CHEERING)
Argentines around the world celebrate the country's World Cup victory
Yesterday was a special day for Argentines. JULIETA MARTINELLI: Oh, man. Where do I even start? I'm finally getting my voice back. SUMMERS: That is Julieta Martinelli, a journalist based in Atlanta, where she watched the World Cup final and... MARTINELLI: I injured my knee against the table jumping and...
Argentina's Lionel Messi has been chasing a World Cup win for 16 years
OK. People in sports sometimes say an exceptionally close game is a nail-biter. So it was fitting yesterday when the World Cup final went into extra time and the TV broadcast briefly showed a woman literally biting her nails. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. So was I. Argentina prevailed in a...
Finally. Lionel Messi leads Argentina over France to win a World Cup championship.
AL DAAYEN, Qatar — The 2022 World Cup started terribly for Argentina. The shocking opening loss to Saudi Arabia - and the whispers began immediately. Will Lionel Messi end his glorious career without winning a World Cup?. The statistics were clear. Losing the first game in group play makes...
