ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Argentina beats France and wins its first World Cup in 36 years

A most epic game - those are the words of my colleague Steve Inskeep. But it's safe to say a lot of people feel that way about today's World Cup final. In the end, and it took a long time to get there, Argentina prevailed over France. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman is at a very loud stadium in Doha. He joins us now. Hi, Tom.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy