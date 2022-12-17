"Yeah, look, I'll talk about the game if you guys want to, but I know I know the questions that are coming. It's really important that they had these four people up here with me tonight because they've been -- they deserve this and been a part of this just as much as I have. [Assistant AD/Academic Services, Strategy & Policy] Mindy [Sclaro] was here when I got here. Our graduation rate is a testament to her and what she's done with our players and she took a one-year sabbatical, so technically she's been with us -- a well-deserved sabbatical. We had worn her out a little bit with some of the guys we brought in so but we just got our grades in for this semester and [it was] another really good job by her. She does as good a job in terms of recruiting for us -- she makes a great impression on parents. She holds our guys' feet to the fire and [holds them] accountable in the classroom, which is not an easy job. She'll tell you, it's not an easy job but she does a great job. So Mindy, thank you. [Assistant to the Head Coach] Marge Marcy, who's been with me from the beginning, as well in our office does more for me and my family than she probably needs to. She's been a great friend and she's been somebody who through thick and thin has been there every day. [She] Does so many things behind the scenes for our players and for our program and for our staff. You're a big part of this Marge. I love you. [ Associate Head Coach] Mike Rohn has been with me all twelve and a half years. We were together [for] six years at Wichita State. So after this year, it'll be 19 years together so he is as loyal and hardworking of a coach as I've ever been around. He deserves a coaching opportunity. He's our associate head coach and I lean on him. I depend on him. Mike, thanks for your loyalty and hard work. [Director of Operations] Bill Cartun, who I didn't know when I got here. I wanted to hire an NBA film guy because I didn't know anything about film back then. It's changed a lot. Bill has worn a lot of hats for the basketball program, and he's a behind-the-scenes guy and I think he kind of likes it like that, but that's why I wanted him to be up here tonight so people can see his face and know who he is. When it's about contacting a former player or getting something done or remembering what we did 11 years ago, he's the guy to go to. He's been as loyal and hardworking [as anyone]. It's been great to see Mike's two daughters grow up. Bill has two daughters in the process of growing up. It's so great to see he and [Bill's wife] Ashley. These four people deserve just as much credit as I do, as do our former coaches who aren't here and [Assistant] Coach [Bill] Grier, [Assistant] Coach [Rick] Ray, [Assistant] Coach [Zach] Ruebesam. Our strength coach Steve Englehart [and] Rawley Klingsmith, our trainer. Every former player and every current player. So to me, that's what it's about. It's not about me, it's about them. It's about what we do together as a team. So I'll take any questions as they will too."

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO