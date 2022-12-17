Read full article on original website
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
Local earthquake preparedness organizations on what you can do to stay safe
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka in Northern California Tuesday morning. The quake could be felt from the coast of Oregon to San Jose California. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the sizable quake injured two people, damaged roads and homes and left thousands without power with more than 72,000 outages reported. The National The post Local earthquake preparedness organizations on what you can do to stay safe appeared first on KESQ.
Food rescue group feeds hungry families
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Our nation wastes about 40-percent of the food we produce, and one East Bay non-profit turns that perfectly good food into meals for hungry families. Volunteers who power the non-profit organization White Pony Express huddle in the group’s warehouse sorting almost 100-percent surplus perishable items like produce, bread and dairy […]
East Brother Light Station seeking new innkeepers
East Brother Light Station, a B&B, 1874 lighthouse and fog signal in San Francisco Bay in Richmond, is in need of a new innkeeper, Mayor Tom Butt announced on his E-Forum. The current innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek, will sign off on their duties in late March 2023. The new...
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
NBC Bay Area
Earthquake Preparedness: What to Do Before the Next Big One
As officials in Northern California continue to assess the damage following Tuesday morning's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, authorities in the Bay Area say the temblor should have everyone checking to make sure they're prepared for the next big one. "A really important thing is build an emergency kit, something that includes...
After fires, buildings sit empty in San Francisco
Fire destroyed part of the Divisadero-area building that housed Taddesse Haile's coffee shop and Ethiopian restaurant, Oasis Cafe, this summer. Like other businesses affected by fire, there's no quick return to normalcy.Why it matters: Building fires happen more often than we might think in San Francisco and, in their wake, they displace residents and our beloved, local businesses. Decimated structures can also take years to rebuild, leaving eyesores in neighborhoods and lost housing opportunities. District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston told Axios one of the main reasons buildings can sit so long after a fire is that "there's no actual timeline"...
Bay Area residents alerted seconds before early morning quake in Humboldt Co.
(BCN) — Some Bay Area residents were promptly woken up by a ShakeAlert app notification 10 seconds before a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County early Tuesday morning. At 2:34 a.m., emergency officials released an alert via the ShakeAlert system operated by the U.S. Geological Survey telling people to drop, cover and hold on for an […]
San Jose decades: The 1970s
Let's go back in time to the era of bell-bottoms and disco in the great 408.
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
Wood smoke pollution concerns prompt Spare the Air Alert for Monday
OAKLAND – Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Sunday.The air district issued the a Spare the Air Alert, saying the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the region faces high pressure, which will trap wood smoke at ground level. Combined with freezing night temperatures, fog, light wind and high air pollution from the Central Valley, the district said residents may be exposed to higher levels of fine particulate pollution. "Wood smoke is expected to create hazy skies...
154-year-old Holy Names University in Oakland closing next year, officials say
"The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and exacerbated existing challenges, and disproportionately impacted the students HNU serves."
‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane
On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch. Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted...
sonomamag.com
The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa
It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area mom's Christmas wish for a home comes true after almost a year being unhoused
An RV has been Brianni's shelter for almost a year. Her Christmas wish was an actual home. That wish came true when Brianni signed the lease to her new apartment thanks to the promise of Richmond's mayor.
Here's how much Bay Area temperatures are expected to increase this week
The Bay Area has been in the grips of a cold weather spell for more than a week.
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
Contra Costa Herald
Contra Costa residents urged to use 911 only for emergencies
Especially during flu season; ConFire says respiratory virus calls are straining CCC EMS resources. To ensure continued timely response to true medical emergencies, Contra Costa Health (CCH) encourages residents to call 911 only if the need for care is truly an emergency. Contra Costa County’s emergency medical system traditionally serves...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Dense Fog Covers Inland Bay Area
A dense fog advisory is in effect for the North Bay and East Bay valleys through late morning, with some roadways becoming very hard to navigate. There was also a lot of fog Sunday night. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]. SF's Union Square was packed Sunday just like in olden times with...
