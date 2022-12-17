Read full article on original website
WTAP
Castle Museum hosts annual Winter Solstice watch
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - December 21st marks the shortest day of the calendar year. And because of that, the Marietta Castle Museum is hosting its annual Winter Solstice watch. Every year, the museum group gathers a crowd to discuss the historical significance of the solstice and what those in the past did to observe this day.
WTAP
Local gym participates in fundraiser for A.L.S research
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Strong Tower Fitness in Parkersburg will be celebrating movement on January 28. The gym will be holding a partnering with The S.E.T.H. project to hold a fundraiser that costs $30 per person to raise money for A.L.S. research. The S.E.T.H project is a non-profit organization that...
WTAP
Parkersburg Art Center will have free admission in 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is now free admission due to a donation from WVU Medicine Camden Clark. The $5,000 check was presented Wednesday. Before, admission was $2. The donation will allow the art center to provide free admission throughout all of 2023. The art center’s managing...
WTAP
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. She was last seen the night of December 3rd and early morning of December 4th at My Way Lounge. On Monday night, the community gathered to spread awareness about the case through a candle-lit vigil at Parkersburg City Park. In...
WTAP
Knights of Columbus Christmas feast registration deadline has changed
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The deadline to sign up for the Knights of Columbus’s annual Christmas feast has been pushed to December 21st. The feast will include traditional foods like turkey, pie, green beans and more. There will also be live classical Christmas music. You can either dine-in, stop...
WTAP
MOV regional airport hires new airport manager
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ben Auville, has been hired as the new airport manager. Auville was raised in the area and is a Air Force veteran. This hire comes just weeks after former manager, Denise Myers, put in her letter of resignation in the middle of November. Auville says that...
WTAP
Academic Achiever: Clara Pettit
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - A Warren High School student is using what her parents instilled in her to excel in the classroom. Clara Pettit grew up with a love for animals, reading, and helping others. With the help of her parents, Clara has used those loves to do well in...
WTAP
“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country. Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.
WTAP
Former Wood County teacher donates phonics tool kit to Marietta College students
MAREITTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A former Wood County teacher has donated a phonics tool kit to Marietta College education students. Retired reading specialist Debbie DeWees met with education students in Dr. Raven Cromwell’s phonics class. DeWees taught the students how to use the Secret Stories phonics program to help kids learn to read. She also gave each student a full classroom kit, including posters, flash cards, and a teaching manual.
WTAP
Williamstown Middle and High School band receives $40 thousand check
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Middle and High School band is getting a generous grant to continue to add more to its program. The program is getting a grant of $40 thousand from the VH1 “Save the Music” program. These funds will be used to add more...
WTAP
Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And with the winter weather getting colder, some shelters are preparing to accommodate for as many as they can. Because of the cold weather, many of the homeless will be looking to take shelter where they can. Latrobe Street Mission executive director, Jim Sims says the...
WTAP
Fort Frye H.S. students look at what is offered after high school
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Fort Frye high school students got a chance to look at potential pathways after high school. Fort Frye hosted its seventh annual “We Are Fort Frye” community day. The high school received a visit from community businesses, service organizations, military recruiters and colleges. Officials...
WTAP
Judge Beane denies city’s stay motion on Parkersburg Fire Dept. holiday pay dispute
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County judge J.D. Beane denied a stay hearing for the holiday pay dispute involving the Parkersburg Fire Department. On December 12th, Beane issued a summary judgment order saying Parkersburg will pay city firefighters accordingly for holiday pay based on their 24-hour shift. Meaning time-and-a-half -- or 36 hours of pay -- or 24 hours equal time off for each federal holiday.
WTAP
Marietta Rumpke Trash service changes schedule ahead of winter storm
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Due to the incoming storm, people living in the city of Marietta will see changes to their Rumpke Trash Service. The City of Marietta sent out a press release Thursday. The release said that due to the expected weather Friday morning, Rumpke trash pick-up normally scheduled...
WTAP
Wood County Schools to participate in active shooter training
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be participating in active shooter training on Thursday. Students will not be in school as they are out for the holiday break. While the students are out, staff will be going through training with law enforcement. Drills will be held Thursday morning...
WTAP
Obituary: Flanagan, Cecil Ray
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service and was a Korean war veteran. He...
WTAP
Obituary: Layfield, Rodney D.
Rodney D. Layfield, 58, of Little Hocking, OH, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side after an eleven-month battle with Gastroesophageal Cancer. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Roydice E. Layfield of Cairo, WV, and the late Shirley Ruth (Morrison) Layfield.
Metro News
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
WTAP
OSU extension partners with Washington County Career Center to help high schools learn financial literacy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon 11th grade students from high schools throughout the county gathered to learn about financial literacy. The program today called the real money, real world simulation gave these students real world insight on expenses they will have as they get older. Housing, child care, groceries, transportation and many more expenses were included in the students budget.
WTAP
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tytus Lamaar Shields, 34, has pled guilty to a federal gun crime Monday, December 19, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of West Virginia. Shields was arrested on November 22, 2021, following a search of his residence, where officers found a...
