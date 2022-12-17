Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Remote work triggers move to DAOs in the post-pandemic world: Survey
A survey sample of working Americans suggests that millennial and Generation Z workers are far more in favor of joining decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and working remotely in the post-COVID-19 world. Over 1,100 Americans took part in a survey conducted by MetisDAO Foundation, which explores trends in remote working preferences...
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
cryptopotato.com
Looking Glass Labs Partners with Cavrnus to Deliver Metaverse Innovation and Commercialization Strategy
[PRESS RELEASE – Vancouver, British Columbia, 19th December 2022]. Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clear Metaverse Innovation and Commercialization Strategy. Brands and Creators Will Have Access to Powerful User-Friendly Metaverse Builder and Deployment Tools to Create Unique Experiences Using State-of the-Art Technology that...
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
CNBC
Tech layoffs in Southeast Asia mount as unprofitable startups seek to extend their runways
Tech layoffs have been increasing in Southeast Asia this year. GoTo Group, Glints and Carousell are the most recent companies to downsize their headcounts — within the last 30 days. "Founders are being prudent by managing costs in this environment to ensure there is sufficient runway till late 2024,"...
CNET
Wi-Fi Suddenly Slowing Down? This May Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving slowly? It could be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network (which also has to be set up in the right spot) or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
healthcareguys.com
Dental Technology That Is Changing the Game
Technology has been reshaping the world across the entire spectrum. It has been growing, evolving, and changing with time. Similarly, dental technology has been changing rapidly over the past few years, and it can be hard to keep up with all of the new gadgets and tools that are coming out. Technology is also helping improve communication between the patient and the dentist and streamline the treatment process. It is helping to improve patient health and take care of beautiful smiles with Invisalign treatment. Here are a few tools and pieces of technology that are changing the landscape of dentistry.
cryptopotato.com
Mizar Announces Non-Custodial Bot Trading on WOO X
Mizar brings forward a cryptocurrency trading platform that manages, optimizes, and automates trade in a way that doesn’t require users to spend countless hours staring at charts. Now, the company is proud to announce its new non-custodial bot trading feature available on WOO X. Mizar partnered with WOO Network...
cryptopotato.com
Binance US Agrees to Buy Voyager Digital Assets
Binance US will be buying the assets of Voyager. Binance US has entered into an agreement with Voyager Digital to acquire its assets. The bid from the cryptocurrency exchange also means that there’s a path for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked “as soon as possible.”. CryptoPotato reported...
cryptopotato.com
OKX Withdrawals on Pause as Exchange Tackles Cloud Provider Issues
OKX is experiencing issues with its cloud providers, putting most services on pause until fixed. Popular cryptocurrency exchange OKX is experiencing connection issues with their cloud provider, according to their most recent announcements. It appears that withdrawals aren’t functioning at the time, but the team reassures all funds are safe....
cryptopotato.com
Serenity Shield Signs an Extended Partnership with Archethic
[PR – Singapore, Singapore, 16th December, 2022, Chainwire]. Serenity Shield, a decentralized application platform that offers an innovative, revolutionary approach to crypto inheritance and secure storage solutions for sensitive data, is pleased to announce the signing of an extended partnership with the technology group Archethic. As part of the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Trades Below $17K Following Disappointing Weekly Close (Market Watch)
Bitcoin was unable to reclaim $17K, but the Open Network’s TON continues ripping, up another 6% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market remained largely flat throughout the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s price is still unable to reclaim $17K, while the majority of altcoins also didn’t chart any notable gains.
cryptopotato.com
Another DeFi Protocol Reveals Exposure to FTX, Alameda
The team intends to pick up where it left off once the capital and funding situation becomes better. Mojito Markets, an Aptos decentralized exchange (DEX), is the latest one to reveal exposure to the FTX implosion. As a result, the platform is putting a pause on project development until the macroeconomic situation recovers.
Plant Prefab Shakes Up Homebuilding Industry
Steve Glenn, founder & CEO of Plant Prefab, a sustainable homebuilding startup, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's latest funding round and business model.
cryptopotato.com
Andreessen Horowitz Still Has Billions to Invest in Crypto and Web3: Founder
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is still in a healthy financial position despite the deepening crypto winter. Company general partner Chris Dixon has been revealing the details. According to Andreessen Horowitz crypto fund founder Chris Dixon, the majority of the capital in its most recent fund has yet to be deployed. In...
Comments / 0