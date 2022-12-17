ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Bordentown City’s Carslake Community Center is one of four senior nutrition sites in Burlington County

Burlington County senior citizens will continue to have multiple locations to go for healthy meals, socialization and enrichment in 2023. The Burlington County Commissioners voted Dec. 14 to approve the renewal of leases at the four County congregate nutrition sites in Bordentown, Beverly, Mount Holly and Moorestown. The Board also voted to extend funding for the noon lunches served at the Pemberton Senior Center, according to a press release through Burlington County.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?

It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Man in holiday sweater steals $449 saw from NJ Lowe's store: police

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A shoplifting suspect wearing a Christmas sweater was caught on camera in Camden County.Police say a man walked into a Lowe's store on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Gloucester Township and headed straight to the tools section.The man put a saw into his cart and walked out the lumber section doors.Gloucester Township Police released surveillance video (set to "Jingle Bells") showing the suspect in the store.That sliding compound miter saw sells for $449.If you have any information, call Gloucester Township Police.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Spread the word: Trenton is now down to 1 hospital

St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s now a standalone emergency department with several outpatient...
TRENTON, NJ
Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County

A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
Man Fatally Shot in Vineland, NJ, Tuesday Night

Authorities in Vineland say a man was fatally shot in the city Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report. Arriving officers located 35-year-old Russell Workman, who was...
VINELAND, NJ
Senior Correctional police officer faces 10 years in prison for falsifying report after striking inmate at Bordentown youth facility

A former senior correctional police officer at the Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility in Bordentown has pleaded guilty for attempting to cover up an incident by falsifying his report and convincing another guard to do the same after striking an inmate twice in the back of the head while the prisoner was handcuffed and restrained by other officers, according to Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
