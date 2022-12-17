Read full article on original website
Atlantic County, NJ Animal Shelter Lowers Adoption Fees For Christmas
The Atlantic County, New Jersey Animal Shelter is significantly reducing its fees for Christmas Day adoptions. On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022, you can visit the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, located at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville, (by appointment only). On this special holiday, all eligible adoption fees...
Bordentown City’s Carslake Community Center is one of four senior nutrition sites in Burlington County
Burlington County senior citizens will continue to have multiple locations to go for healthy meals, socialization and enrichment in 2023. The Burlington County Commissioners voted Dec. 14 to approve the renewal of leases at the four County congregate nutrition sites in Bordentown, Beverly, Mount Holly and Moorestown. The Board also voted to extend funding for the noon lunches served at the Pemberton Senior Center, according to a press release through Burlington County.
Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?
It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
Man in holiday sweater steals $449 saw from NJ Lowe's store: police
BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A shoplifting suspect wearing a Christmas sweater was caught on camera in Camden County.Police say a man walked into a Lowe's store on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Gloucester Township and headed straight to the tools section.The man put a saw into his cart and walked out the lumber section doors.Gloucester Township Police released surveillance video (set to "Jingle Bells") showing the suspect in the store.That sliding compound miter saw sells for $449.If you have any information, call Gloucester Township Police.
Home Health Aide Who Forced Stuffed Animal Into Disabled Patient's Mouth Sentenced To Prison
A 36-year-old home health aide convicted of physically abusing a severely disabled girl was sentenced to 23 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities said. Edmondo DiPaolo pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated assault and child endangerment, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. He worked as the...
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
Northfield, New Jersey Mayor Displaced From Home Due To Fire
Mayor Chau’s home caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022. The fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters from Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point, and Pleasantville responded to the working fire on the 1000 block of Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey. Chau was incredibly grateful for the...
Spread the word: Trenton is now down to 1 hospital
St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s now a standalone emergency department with several outpatient...
Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County
A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor
A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.
Police: North Wildwood, NJ, Man Arrested For Home Burglary
Authorities in North Wildwood say a man has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary last month. During the morning of November 21st, officers with the North Wildwood Police Department responded to a home in the area of 200 East 26th Avenue in regards to a residential burglary. According...
This Bucks County Wawa Location Just Sold a Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
A lucky Bucks County resident just received an early Christmas gift after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local Wawa location. Mac Bullock wrote about the winner for the Daily Voice. A lucky Bucks County lottery player, who bought their ticket at the Wawa at 3328 Bristol Road in...
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
Hit-Run Driver Charged With Eluding Police In Burlington County
A hit-and-run incident led to the arrest of a Burlington County man on eluding charges, authorities said. On Dec. 12, Evesham Twp. Patrol Officers responded to Route 70 and Troth Road for the report of a motor vehicle collision. The responding officers identified the vehicle involved in the collision that...
Man Fatally Shot in Vineland, NJ, Tuesday Night
Authorities in Vineland say a man was fatally shot in the city Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report. Arriving officers located 35-year-old Russell Workman, who was...
Senior Correctional police officer faces 10 years in prison for falsifying report after striking inmate at Bordentown youth facility
A former senior correctional police officer at the Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility in Bordentown has pleaded guilty for attempting to cover up an incident by falsifying his report and convincing another guard to do the same after striking an inmate twice in the back of the head while the prisoner was handcuffed and restrained by other officers, according to Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.
