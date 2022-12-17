Read full article on original website
What to Expect: Indiana vs. Elon
Indiana will try to snap a two-game skid when it hosts Elon on Tuesday in Bloomington. The Phoenix are 2-10 and 0-5 in road games. Indiana’s losses against Arizona and Kansas were eye-opening. The fact that Indiana dropped both games wasn’t jarring, but how the losses occurred was.
Film Session: Kansas
Indiana’s first-half offense against Kansas scored a measly .76 points per possession. The Jayhawks busted out the all-too-familiar playbook of sending extra defenders at Trayce Jackson-Davis. They also did a good job blowing up IU’s high-ball screens with ice coverage to keep Indiana’s guards from getting to the middle.
IU basketball: Elon at Indiana game day essentials
Elon (2-10) at No. 18 Indiana (8-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris) KenPom Projected Score: No. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56. Series: First Meeting. Elon’s Billy Taylor:. Billy Taylor was named the 19th head coach in program history...
News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show
“Inside IU basketball with Mike Woodson” returned on Monday night from the Southern Stone restaurant in Bloomington. Here’s what Woodson had to say about Indiana’s back-to-back losses and more:. • Woodson joked “Do we have to?” when asked to talk about Indiana’s performance last week....
6-Banner Sunday: Indiana beaten soundly at Kansas for third loss in last four games
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
IU men’s basketball drops in new AP-top 25 after blowout loss, women stay put after blowout win
Indiana is down but not out. While the Hoosiers hope that is the story of their season after dropping three of four in December, it is the current lay of the land in the updated AP top-25 released on Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers (8-3) dropped four spots to No. 18...
IU women’s basketball records third largest margin of victory in program history
A long layoff appeared to serve Indiana well. Playing for the first time since a Dec. 8 road win over Penn State, the No. 3/4 IU women made life miserable for Morehead State on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Hoosiers (11-0) took the first quarter 28-4 including a 22-1 run...
Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win against Elon
Mike Woodson, Miller Kopp and CJ Gunn addressed the media following Indiana’s 96-72 win against Elon on Tuesday at Assembly Hall. (Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
Kansas City Holds a World Record That’ll Never Be Broken Ever
It's been said that records are meant to be broken. That's probably true for many things, but not the world record that is held by Kansas City that will absolutely never be broken. I can practically guarantee it. I saw this mentioned by Darren Rovell and he's absolutely accurate. The...
Tasty Takeout: The Mad Griddle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mad Griddle was the featured restaurant on Monday’s “Taste Takeout” segment on “All Indiana.”. Chef Lashawndrea Bowie and Manager Lauren Taylor visited the News 8 studios to talk about the food at the live jazz bar.
Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
DNR: Indiana deer hunter dies after falling from tree stand in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man died after falling from a tree stand while hunting for deer. According to the Department of Natural Resources, 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville was hunting in a climbing tree stand when it malfunctioned, causing him to fall. A fellow hunter discovered Leech and alerted emergency personnel. The incident […]
On Track Project Update: December 19, 2022
The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State Road 144 interchange, making it the longest section of new interstate to open for the I-69 Finish Line project. This marks nearly 150 miles of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis now open to free flow traffic.
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels. […]
Asian groups respond as Purdue Northwest chancellor comments spark continued outrage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asian advocacy organizations say an apology isn’t enough. They are calling for more action against a Purdue Northwest chancellor who recently spoke to graduates mimicking an Asian language. They say with Asian Hate crimes on the rise this type of behavior is not harmless. The...
2 dead after shooting at Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
