Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

What to Expect: Indiana vs. Elon

Indiana will try to snap a two-game skid when it hosts Elon on Tuesday in Bloomington. The Phoenix are 2-10 and 0-5 in road games. Indiana’s losses against Arizona and Kansas were eye-opening. The fact that Indiana dropped both games wasn’t jarring, but how the losses occurred was.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Film Session: Kansas

Indiana’s first-half offense against Kansas scored a measly .76 points per possession. The Jayhawks busted out the all-too-familiar playbook of sending extra defenders at Trayce Jackson-Davis. They also did a good job blowing up IU’s high-ball screens with ice coverage to keep Indiana’s guards from getting to the middle.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Elon at Indiana game day essentials

Elon (2-10) at No. 18 Indiana (8-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris) KenPom Projected Score: No. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56. Series: First Meeting. Elon’s Billy Taylor:. Billy Taylor was named the 19th head coach in program history...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show

“Inside IU basketball with Mike Woodson” returned on Monday night from the Southern Stone restaurant in Bloomington. Here’s what Woodson had to say about Indiana’s back-to-back losses and more:. • Woodson joked “Do we have to?” when asked to talk about Indiana’s performance last week....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

6-Banner Sunday: Indiana beaten soundly at Kansas for third loss in last four games

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: The Mad Griddle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mad Griddle was the featured restaurant on Monday’s “Taste Takeout” segment on “All Indiana.”. Chef Lashawndrea Bowie and Manager Lauren Taylor visited the News 8 studios to talk about the food at the live jazz bar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
i69finishline.com

On Track Project Update: December 19, 2022

The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State Road 144 interchange, making it the longest section of new interstate to open for the I-69 Finish Line project. This marks nearly 150 miles of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis now open to free flow traffic.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 dead after shooting at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
COLUMBUS, IN

