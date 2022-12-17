The future of Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady remains open to interpretation. Brady will become a free agent for just the second time in his career following the completion of the 2022 NFL season. The first go-around, Brady chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay. He won his seventh Super Bowl afterward, but after such a tumultuous season in 2022, Brady will once again find his options open and it doesn't seem likely he will return to the Bucs in 2023.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO