Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?
The NFL released its initial Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night - and right guard Chris Lindstrom is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' lone representative. It marks the first Pro Bowl for the 25-year-old Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?
FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pat McAfee Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Tom Brady
The future of Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady remains open to interpretation. Brady will become a free agent for just the second time in his career following the completion of the 2022 NFL season. The first go-around, Brady chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay. He won his seventh Super Bowl afterward, but after such a tumultuous season in 2022, Brady will once again find his options open and it doesn't seem likely he will return to the Bucs in 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state. You can watch the entire...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Greg Roman Focused on Ravens, Not His Critics
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Some Ravens fans have been vocal critics of offensive coordinator Greg Roman throughout the season. They've become frustrated with the offense's struggle to create explosive plays. The Ravens' passing game is ranked near the bottom of the NFL. Roman is just focused on improving the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alternate Pro Bowl Selection Is Testament To Texans RB Dameon Pierce
HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce's season is over due to a foot injury he sustained during the Houston Texans' Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But there is a small chance that the rookie running back from Florida could return to the field one last time. Pierce was one...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Eagles BREAKING: Jalen Hurts OUT; Gardner Minshew QB1
In a highly-anticipated NFC East Division clash, the Dallas Cowboys host the division leading Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve from AT&T Stadium. And it will happen without Jalen Hurts. Said coach Nick Sirianni on Thursday morning: “‘He’s disappointed because he wants to play. But we have to do what’s best...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections, but one of them hasn't played most of the season? Don't get it wrong, T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant figures in sports, but the man across from him deserved his recognition this season and was denied it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eight Eagles Land on Pro Bowl Team, Nine Others Named Alternates
Eight Eagles were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night. There are always snubs, even for a team that has the best record in the NFC by a wide margin at 13-1, even for a team that was the first to wrap up a playoff spot and is on the brink of winning the NFC East and clinching a first-round playoff bye and having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brrrrrrrrr: Bear Weather Coming Saturday Against Bills
The forecast for so-called "Bear weather" Saturday at Soldier Field against Buffalo might seem intriguing to Justin Fields. Then again, Fields is tied for the NFL lead with Matt Ryan at 15 fumbles, so cold with sub-zero wind chill isn't exactly conducive to handling the football safely. Can it be worse than the constant downpour they played the season opener in, though?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jadeveon Clowney Ruled out for Saints Game, John Johnson III Status Updated
Cleveland Browns will be down defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in week 16 action against the New Orleans Saints. Clowney remains in concussion protocol after getting banged up against the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, John Johnson III is questionable to play with a thigh injury. This will be the fourth game that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Players, Coaches Looking to Honor Franco Harris’ Iconic Legacy
PITTSBURGH -- Walking through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room, you immediately felt the emotion players and coaches gave off thinking about Franco Harris. The impact was significant, and their words assured everyone had a special connection with the late Hall of Fame running back. Head coach Mike Tomlin opened all...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads The Way As Injuries Impact Top 10
The Bengals beat the Buccaneers after trailing 17-0 in the first half, bringing their record 10-4 and putting them in a good position to win the AFC North. Here are our Bengals player power rankings for Week 16:. Cincinnati travels to New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Extreme Dolphins Playoff Scenarios
The Miami Dolphins still hold a playoff position despite their current three-game losing streak, and their playoff outlook can go from one extreme to another depending on what happens in their next two games. The Dolphins will next face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, followed by a game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Land Only 1 in Pro Bowl, Fewest Since 2000
As if the New England Patriots needing reminding about their underwhelming season, the Pro Bowl served a harsh refresher Wednesday night. The only Patriots player to earn a spot on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster is linebacker Matthew Judon. The last time New England had only one representative on the all-star team was 2000, Bill Belichick's first season as coach in Foxboro.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the overwhelming favorite to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 even if Lamar Jackson doesn't play. Analysis: "There are various scenarios where the Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. There is also a sense of urgency after last week's dismal showing in Cleveland. If Jackson can play, the Ravens should be able to run away from the Falcons. If he is sidelined again, they might have to eke out a victory."
