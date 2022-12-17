Read full article on original website
Ex-minister Douglas Alexander plans return as Labour MP
Former minister under Blair and Brown has applied to be candidate for East Lothian, sources confirm
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
UK lagging ‘way behind’ EU on warmer homes policy
Higher electricity prices compound the problem – as will the government’s plan to scrap ‘retained’ EU laws
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson and Meghan Markle: The Sun column gets 6,000 official complaints
More than 6,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator regarding Jeremy Clarkson's column about the Duchess of Sussex for the Sun. Ipso, the independent press standards organisation, told BBC News the complaints are being assessed in accordance with its standard procedure. Clarkson wrote he "hated [Meghan] on a...
Surging prices imperil Polish govt ahead of vote next year
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — With a backpack slung over his shoulder, Jacek Kryg walks down one row and then another of outdoor vegetable stands at Warsaw’s historic Hala Mirowska market. The 72-year-old Kryg already knows which one has the best prices on carrots, broccoli, mushrooms and his other staples. But he is keenly aware of what he spends, so he double-checks all the prices.
US News and World Report
S.Africa Finance Minister: Ramaphosa Re-Election Suggests Policy Continuity
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The re-election of President Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) party suggests continuity in economic policy, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told reporters. "There has been some worry from the South African people about the economic part, and we have been trying...
'Qatargate' scandal casts light on 'untouchable' EU lawmakers
BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - As a corruption scandal rocks the European Parliament, lawmakers and campaign groups say a lack of asset declarations, little reporting on contacts with third countries and barely any sanctions created an environment where rule-breaking could go unpunished or undetected.
BBC
ANC conference: Cyril Ramaphosa wins as uncertainty beckons for South Africa
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has just won another term as head of the governing African National Congress (ANC) after a turbulent few weeks in which it looked like he might resign, or be pushed out by his own party, over an alleged corruption scandal. But has Mr Ramaphosa emerged...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
UK government blocks release of CO2 figures behind transport plan
Exclusive: DfT refuses to publish emission figures, which campaigners say could make new road projects unviable
BBC
People aged 16 and 17 to be allowed to change gender
Young people aged 16 and 17 will be allowed to change their legal gender after the Scottish government rejected moves to keep the minimum age at 18. Some SNP MSPs were among those who argued that 16 is too young to make such a "profound change". But the government said...
BBC
Welsh goods exports higher than before Covid pandemic
Welsh goods exports are now higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest provisional figures. Wales Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said exports were £19.4bn for the year ending September 2022. That means they were up more than a third on the previous year and £1.7bn above the level in...
BBC
Migrants detained illegally, official email claims
Hundreds of migrants were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, according to Home Office emails obtained by BBC News. The detention centres were used to hold about 450 people - described in one email as "overflow" from the migrant processing facility at Manston. The email said their detention was "no...
BBC
SFA contacts Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify abuse claims within national camp
The Scottish FA has contacted Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify allegations of non-physical abuse within the women's national set-up. For legal reasons, she has not gone into detail about the alleged abuse. But the governing body's wellbeing officer has been in touch with the Aston Villa centre-half to garner...
BBC
Cost of living: If no one comes we close early, says pub
At the Barn Pub near Rugby, the drinks are ready to be served, but unless lots of customers arrive, staff leave early. "If no regulars come in, we close early," the chef says. "It costs to keep this building heated." The Barn Pub is not alone. A survey from the...
Guardian and Observer charity telethon raises nearly £80,000
Journalists including Marina Hyde and John Crace help raise sum in aid of groups tackling cost of living crisis
Poor state of English and Welsh courts worsening backlog, says Law Society
Broken heating, sewage, mould, asbestos and leaking toilets and roofs are among the problems encountered by solicitors in courts in England and Wales, a survey by the Law Society has found. Approximately two-thirds of respondents said they had experienced delays in cases being heard in the last year owing to...
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson says he is 'horrified' over Meghan column
Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has said he is "horrified" after "causing so much hurt" in a column he wrote in the Sun about the Duchess of Sussex. More than 12,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator after Clarkson wrote on Friday that he "hated [Meghan] on a cellular level".
