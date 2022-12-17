Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?
The NFL released its initial Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night - and right guard Chris Lindstrom is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' lone representative. It marks the first Pro Bowl for the 25-year-old Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?
FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the overwhelming favorite to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 even if Lamar Jackson doesn't play. Analysis: "There are various scenarios where the Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. There is also a sense of urgency after last week's dismal showing in Cleveland. If Jackson can play, the Ravens should be able to run away from the Falcons. If he is sidelined again, they might have to eke out a victory."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Eagles BREAKING: Jalen Hurts OUT; Gardner Minshew QB1
In a highly-anticipated NFC East Division clash, the Dallas Cowboys host the division leading Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve from AT&T Stadium. And it will happen without Jalen Hurts. Said coach Nick Sirianni on Thursday morning: “‘He’s disappointed because he wants to play. But we have to do what’s best...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state. You can watch the entire...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eight Eagles Land on Pro Bowl Team, Nine Others Named Alternates
Eight Eagles were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night. There are always snubs, even for a team that has the best record in the NFC by a wide margin at 13-1, even for a team that was the first to wrap up a playoff spot and is on the brink of winning the NFC East and clinching a first-round playoff bye and having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pat McAfee Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Tom Brady
The future of Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady remains open to interpretation. Brady will become a free agent for just the second time in his career following the completion of the 2022 NFL season. The first go-around, Brady chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay. He won his seventh Super Bowl afterward, but after such a tumultuous season in 2022, Brady will once again find his options open and it doesn't seem likely he will return to the Bucs in 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads The Way As Injuries Impact Top 10
The Bengals beat the Buccaneers after trailing 17-0 in the first half, bringing their record 10-4 and putting them in a good position to win the AFC North. Here are our Bengals player power rankings for Week 16:. Cincinnati travels to New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brrrrrrrrr: Bear Weather Coming Saturday Against Bills
The forecast for so-called "Bear weather" Saturday at Soldier Field against Buffalo might seem intriguing to Justin Fields. Then again, Fields is tied for the NFL lead with Matt Ryan at 15 fumbles, so cold with sub-zero wind chill isn't exactly conducive to handling the football safely. Can it be worse than the constant downpour they played the season opener in, though?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Players, Coaches Looking to Honor Franco Harris’ Iconic Legacy
PITTSBURGH -- Walking through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room, you immediately felt the emotion players and coaches gave off thinking about Franco Harris. The impact was significant, and their words assured everyone had a special connection with the late Hall of Fame running back. Head coach Mike Tomlin opened all...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Extreme Dolphins Playoff Scenarios
The Miami Dolphins still hold a playoff position despite their current three-game losing streak, and their playoff outlook can go from one extreme to another depending on what happens in their next two games. The Dolphins will next face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, followed by a game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Or Mahomes: Which QB Would You ‘Start a Franchise With’?
Let's enter a fantasy world. You just became an NFL owner. (Congrats, you're a billionaire!) The league is opening up every single player on every single roster to a draft. You are about to build an NFL franchise from scratch, and you are almost certainly taking a quarterback. Who do...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Week 16 Storylines: Playoffs Within Reach
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants took care of business Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, boosting their chances to qualify for their first postseason berth since 2016. That was the easy part. The hard part is, can they keep up that momentum this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Goofy Game!’ Where’s Michael Gallup? Kellen Moore Takes Cowboys Blame
The Dallas Cowboys let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they lost 40-34 in overtime. ... all in all, a "goofy game,'' as coordinator Kellen Moore put in. Indeed, with Dak Prescott having his way through the air (256 yards and three touchdowns), there...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Get Good News as They Quickly Turn Page to Dolphins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christmas came a bit early for the Green Bay Packers. Running back AJ Dillon should be ready to rumble for the team’s must-win game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Dillon ran for a pair of touchdowns during Monday night’s victory over the Los...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the Jets Can Defeat Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence
The difference between Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence on game film from last season to this season is noticeable. Jaguars' first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson is the difference. On Thursday night, the Jets will get to experience this differences firsthand, as Jacksonville visits MetLife Stadium. Pederson has done a good job...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Sports don’t stop for the holidays, with a full slate of matchups on the docket this week. The college basketball and NBA seasons are heating up, while the NFL campaign enters its final stretch. With so many exciting contests on this week’s schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Land Only 1 in Pro Bowl, Fewest Since 2000
As if the New England Patriots needing reminding about their underwhelming season, the Pro Bowl served a harsh refresher Wednesday night. The only Patriots player to earn a spot on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster is linebacker Matthew Judon. The last time New England had only one representative on the all-star team was 2000, Bill Belichick's first season as coach in Foxboro.
Comments / 0