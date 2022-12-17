Oregon State dominates Florida in Las Vegas Bowl

Florida quarterback Jack Miller III’s first pass was nearly a pick-6 but bounced off the hands of an Oregon State defender.

Miller’s day soon would improve, though not for long during his first college start in place of the Gators’ NFL-bound Anthony Richardson . The missed opportunity was one of few Oregon State would suffer during Saturday’s resounding 30-3 win in the Las Vegas Bowl.

A Gators season that began with an upset of Pac-12 champion Utah ended with four quarters of utter domination by another team from the West. While SEC faithful reflexively dismiss the quality of football from the region, Oregon State was the more physical, more prepared and more talented team at Allegiant Stadium.

Coach John Smith’s squad beat Billy Napier’s team to the punch and in every phase of the game. The win marked the Beavers’ 10th for the first time since 2006 while the Gators finished 6-7 for the second straight season.

“We can do much better as a team,” Napier said. “Individually, collectively, myself from a leadership standpoint. It’s my job to have the team ready to play, and we weren’t as ready to play as we needed to be.”

The loss was Florida’s third straight, beginning with the Gators’ first defeat at Vanderbilt since 1988 . Another streak from the same year was on the line during the waning moments in Las Vegas, but a 40-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek with 37 seconds left extended Florida’s streak of scoring to 436 games dating to 1988.

The kick was a small victory on a day that turned into a nearly four-hour cringe for Florida fans hoping to see Napier’s first season on a high note.

The performance followed a familiar script.

º The Beavers (10-3) fleeced the Gators’ woeful third-down defense, converting 7 of 11 times.

º Oregon State also converted a fourth-down attempt, exploiting the Gators’ shaky special teams to pick up a first down on a fake punt on 4th-and-2 from the Beavers 44.

“That’s my fault,” Napier said. “That’s coach, right? I’ve got to do a better job for our team.”

The play led to a 15-yard touchdown pass from redshirt freshman Ben Gulbranson to sophomore Silas Bolden. Oregon State then blocked a Florida punt to set up another score.

º Florida struggled to make halftime adjustments and was outscored 13-0 during the third quarter, a trend throughout 2022.

Less characteristic of the Gators were 11 penalties for 87 yards. Napier’s squad also failed to show the fight it had for much of the season. Florida faced 2-touchdown deficits five times but pulled to within one-possession each time only to lose.

The Gators never seemed to have much of a chance against Oregon State.

Opt-outs by Richardson and All-America guard O’Cyrus Torrence left Florida without its top playmaker on offense and the anchor of a line that exceeded expectations. With the two NFL-bound players, Florida finished with a season-low 219 yards, including just 39 rushing by a squad averaging 213.

Florida entered allowing an average of just 4 tackles for loss, 8th in the nation. Facing redshirt freshman Kam Waites in his first start in place of Torrence, Oregon State had 11.

Starting in place of middle linebacker and defensive leader Ventell Miller, who also opted out, Derek Wingo acquitted himself well. The Fort Lauderdale native had a career-high 8 tackles along with a sack and recovered a block field goal before he left the game with an injury.

“He played through a lot of things and he just fought through the whole game and showed grit,” Napier said.

Napier offered Miller similar praise following a first college start that went south. After he opened 0-of-3 passing, Miller completed his next 6 throws for 67 yards. He finished 13 of 22 for 180 yards.

“He showed some toughness,” Napier said. “Obviously made some plays but he also, there’s things he can do better.”

The Ohio State transfer led the Gators to the Oregon State 31 in a scoreless game, but consecutive false starts by Waites and center Kingsley Eguankun pushed back the Gators. Mihalek missed a 52-yard field, the Beavers scored on their next possession and never looked back.

The Gators now turn to an uncertain future.

National Signing Day on Wednesday offers hopes. Saturday’s performance, though, will hang like a stain over Napier’s first season.

The Gators have lost just three games by larger margins: the 1996 Fiesta Bowl by 38 to Nebraska with a national title on the line; by 35 in the 2020 Cotton Bowl to Oklahoma two weeks after playing Alabama in the SEC Championship; and the 2016 Citrus Bowl by 34 to Michigan during a 10-win Florida season.

How the Las Vegas Bowl is remembered will depend much on what happens a year from now.

“There’s a lot of work that’s been done,” Napier said. “That’s Day 1 to right now. We’re fortunate that we get a little bit of a break here and we’ll come right back and work harder than ever.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .