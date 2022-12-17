ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC man attacked in Central Park anti-Jewish assault sees ‘a lot of hate in this world’

By Thomas Tracy, Emma Seiwell, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

A Jewish man attacked in Central Park by a suspect who screamed antisemitic slurs and “Kanye 2024″ says he’s physically fine — but troubled by the message sent by the incident.

“Unfortunately there is just a lot of hate in this world,” the man said. “It’s definitely not good.”

At about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 63-year-old victim was walking in the park near Terrace Drive and East Drive — a few hundred from the park entrance at Fifth Ave. and E. 72nd St. — when the suspect ambushed him and struck him from behind.

The attack sent the victim to the pavement, cops said. “F--- You Jew!” the attacker screamed.

The unprovoked attack left the victim with a broken hand and a chipped tooth. He took himself to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

“I’m going to be fine,” the man told the Daily News. “The police and EMTs were beyond graceful and protective to me.”

The assailant, who may be homeless, ran off and remained on the loose Saturday.

Surveillance camera footage captured him walking west on E. 72nd St. with a bike that had an attached trailer carrying personal items, including a sign that read “Hungry Disabled” , cops said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The five boroughs had 45 antisemitic crimes in November compared to 20 in November 2021, a 125 % jump , according to NYPD stats.

In 2022, leading up to Dec. 4, there were 278 antisemitic crimes, compared to 182 in the same time period of 2021.

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored hat at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

