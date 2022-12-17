Wreaths Across America makes a stop in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ)–Saturday marked National Wreaths Across America Day, as volunteers in Ramey, Pennsylvania stopped at the Beulah Cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of those who served their country.

Volunteers waited for the convoy of first responders and veterans guiding the tractor-trailer carrying the wreaths. This year’s driver was Keshon Patterson, who made Ramey one of his eight stops this week. Being an Army veteran and current National Guard soldier himself, Keshon says he wouldn’t miss it for the world0

“I tell people I don’t cry I get sweaty,” Patterson, said. “I call it sweat so, but it’s very emotional. Every single person in my family has joined, so it’s just like home. It’s just one big family.”

Volunteers stood through the winter weather, but that has never stopped them before.

“Our first year we were out here we only started with ten wreaths,” Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America Robin Bowser said. “And we wore sweatshirts. Other years we’ve been here in torrential downpours, two years ago we had 22 inches of snow here. So you just never know you know, it’s cold, it’s hot but no we’re here no matter what.”

Robin said that 201 veterans are laid to rest in Beulah Cemetery and that it’s just a small token of appreciation they can show them. For every wreath placed, organizers ask volunteers to take a step back, say their name and thank them for their service.

“You don’t really know how intimate it is until you experience it by taking a wreath,” says Bowser. “Laying it on that stone, you look at that persons name. Who was that person? What did they do? And you just step back and pause and say thank you.”

