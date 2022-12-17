ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Community News

December 23, 2022

Having trouble viewing this document? Click here to download the PDF. BACK ON TOP: Bearcats bring home 11th State Championship. We should have known all along how this would end. It’s hard to imagine a team that had won nine state championships since 2009, including most recently a second three-peat in 2018-20, would …
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Buchanan to be honored

Shortly before leading his team to an 11th state championship, Aledo Bearcats football coach Tim Buchanan received news that he will be inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor next summer. Buchanan is one of five coaches who will be honored at the THSCA Hall of...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Rainwater harvesting grant program under way

The Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District has announced a new annual rainwater harvesting grant program for Montague, Wise, Parker, and Hood Counties. UTGCD encourages organizations within the district area to consider the addition of rainwater harvesting systems to structures and organizational buildings. Maintained systems significantly reduce groundwater usage, utility costs,...
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy