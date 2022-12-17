This might have been the most eventful national signing day under Dino Babers mainly because of the shifts in SU’s program over the last couple weeks. Not only have recruits been flipping their commitments left and right, former Cuse defensive coordinator Tony White has successfully steered a couple Orange commits to his new program in Lincoln, Nebraska. Luckily, Syracuse has managed to bring in a slew of dynamic players to bolster their depleted roster thanks to the NFL draft and the transfer portal. Here are a few of those game changers for SU.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO