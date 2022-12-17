Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a garage killed two dogs overnight. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 4:03 a.m. to a fire at a house near 41st and Binney Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. The fire...
klin.com
Dog Bite Sends Two People To Hospital
Lincoln Animal Control officers were called to 2800 block of Candlewood Lane Sunday morning after a man and woman were bitten by a four year old American Stafford Terrier. Animal Control Manager Steve Beal says they responded to the call along with LPD and LFR around 10:20 a.m. He says the man and woman were transported to the hospital for treatment of their wounds.
klkntv.com
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
KETV.com
Man rescued from ice bank after truck plunges into Elkhorn River
WATERLOO, Neb. — First responders rescued a man from an ice bank in the Elkhorn River after his truck plunged over a bridge in western Douglas County Monday night. The truck went into the water around 8:15 p.m. The scene was near 245th and Q streets. Crews were able...
klkntv.com
Keeping your pets safe through the extreme cold and snow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Extreme cold and blizzard conditions are in the forecast for Lincoln, and animal experts want to help keep your pets safe. Lincoln Animal Control is reminding people to be aware of the conditions pets might endure while outside this week and through the winter. They...
klkntv.com
Blaze causes $225,000 in damage to Lincoln auto shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue is telling everyone to stay away from an auto shop that caught fire late Sunday night. More than a dozen units were called to Komi Auto Sales near 22nd and Y Streets around 10:30 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames...
kfornow.com
klkntv.com
Vehicle flips into ravine after crash with semi north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday after his vehicle was struck by a semi and landed in a ravine just north of Lincoln. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of 70th Street and Waverly Road, which is west of Waverly.
klkntv.com
Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman assaulted and robbed by men in stolen truck
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning. Lincoln Police are trying to track down the assailants and the stolen truck they were in. Police said the crime spree started around 2:20 a.m. when a red 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from...
klkntv.com
1011now.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in
1011now.com
Police investigating late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in Lincoln. Monday night, around 10:04 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the Wendy’s, near S 48th and Van Dorn Streets, on a report of a robbery. According to LPD, responding officers...
WOWT
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two incidents left thousands of OPPD customers in Douglas County briefly without electricity Monday morning. The Omaha Public Power District noted the first outage affecting about 1,300 customers in a 9:45 a.m. update indicating the outage incident had happened about 10 minutes earlier. Customers in the area bordered by Grant and Webster streets to the north and south and between 42nd and 58th street on the east and west were initially impacted by the outage, according to the OPPD website.
klin.com
1011now.com
Stolen truck used in violent robbery recovered
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a stolen truck used in a violent robbery has been recovered. Police found the red 2020 Dodge Ram abandoned near 29th and E Streets Monday. The truck was stolen from someone’s driveway near Capitol Beach earlier in the day. Officers spotted it,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln car theft victim says thief may have used spare key stored in his other vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man tells the Lincoln Police Department that his Toyota Camry was stolen on Monday, and he thinks his spare key played a role. This was first reported around 9:15 a.m. near South 22nd and Washington Streets. The 47-year-old victim says his green 2008 Camry,...
KETV.com
Residents at Omaha apartment complex forced to relocate Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Residents at an Omaha apartment complex were notified Monday morning that they were being relocated, according to the city. The city of Omaha said Legacy Crossing has widespread and severe fire and housing code violations. Mayor Jean Stothert, fire Chief Dan Olsen, planning Director Dave Fanslau,...
klkntv.com
Food Bank of Lincoln reschedules distributions ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A winter storm is making its way to Nebraska, bringing with it below-zero temperatures and strong winds out of the north. So many organizations are changing plans or canceling altogether, including the Food Bank of Lincoln. Officials from the nonprofit say they’re moving the Beaver...
klkntv.com
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
