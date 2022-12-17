ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Accusation

It's been a surprisingly rough game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the lowly Houston Texans today. But Mahomes' wife is having her own issues with the game right now. Mahomes has been getting the hell beaten out of him by the Texans defense today and some...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary

Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England called for a draw, and Rhamondre... The post Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss

Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season

This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bill Belichick Tonight

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots just lost in one of the most embarrassing ways imaginable. The Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were tied at 24 with two seconds remaining in regulation when Belichick called a running play to Rhamondre Stevenson. Everything seemed fine until Stevenson decided to lateral the ball and it went awry.
The Spun

A Wild NFL Conspiracy Theory Is Swirling This Morning

The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, in a controversial finish on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last evening. Washington was on the receiving end of a couple of bad referee decisions, especially late, when the Commanders were attempting to tie the game. One brutal pass interference penalty...
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

2022 · 7-6-1 Grant Gordon's takeaways:. Prime time loves Kayvon. Days after Giants rookie first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux proclaimed "prime time likes me," the dynamic edge loved prime time right back. Thibodeaux shined in the spotlight with the finest game of his rookie campaign and perhaps one of the best games any NFL defender has had this year. In a colossal game for Big Blue, the bodacious No. 5 overall pick turned the volume up to 11 with his play, setting a spectacular tone with a strip-sack and subsequent fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, Thibodeaux quite literally stopped a Commanders comeback when he tackled a scrambling Taylor Heinicke at the 1-yard line. It was the last tackle of the game as a subsequent Commanders TD run by Brian Robinson was negated by a penalty and two incompletions followed. Twelve tackles, a sack, the TD, three tackles for loss, a QB hit, three run stuffs and two QB pressures. That's what Thibodeaux did on Sunday night under the lights. He became just the second player (joining the Bills' London Fletcher in 2006) since 2000 to record 10-plus tackles, three TFL and a fumble recovery for a TD in a game, according to NFL Research. Coming into Week 15, perhaps Thibodeaux's rookie season was a bit on the quiet side. That changed in a very vociferous way on Sunday night.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tops 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol ended on Thursday, Dec. 15. Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (293,679) ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541...
NFL

2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.

