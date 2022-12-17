Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Accusation
It's been a surprisingly rough game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the lowly Houston Texans today. But Mahomes' wife is having her own issues with the game right now. Mahomes has been getting the hell beaten out of him by the Texans defense today and some...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary
Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England called for a draw, and Rhamondre... The post Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss
Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season
This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
The Patriots lost to Josh McDaniels' Raiders in the dumbest way possible and NFL fans ate it up
Sometimes, you have to see the impossibly dumb ways an NFL team can lose a game to believe them. That’s precisely what happened to the New England Patriots at the end of a tight battle with the Las Vegas Raiders. With the game tied at 24 points apiece, the...
Eagles Thank Doug Pederson, Jaguars With Cheesesteaks For Victory Over Cowboys
Doug Pederson is doing something special as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And as a result of Pederson and the Jaguars' latest win, a 40-34 overtime thriller over the Dallas Cowboys, his old team is paying him back the best way they know can -- with a taste of Philly.
NFL
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wants QB Dak Prescott to 'keep firing' despite costly interceptions in OT loss
The Dallas Cowboys could have clinched their spot in the postseason with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but a comeback by the Jaguars turned what had looked like an easy win into an eventual overtime loss. Even though Dallas was still able to punch its ticket to...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bill Belichick Tonight
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots just lost in one of the most embarrassing ways imaginable. The Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were tied at 24 with two seconds remaining in regulation when Belichick called a running play to Rhamondre Stevenson. Everything seemed fine until Stevenson decided to lateral the ball and it went awry.
Derek Carr had a hilariously perfect reaction to the Raiders’ wild game-winning touchdown
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t contain his shock and excitement after his team pulled off one of the most improbable wins you’ll ever see. During that ridiculous finish to Las Vegas’ game with the New England Patriots, Carr was chatting with Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree before all the hilarity broke out.
A Wild NFL Conspiracy Theory Is Swirling This Morning
The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, in a controversial finish on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last evening. Washington was on the receiving end of a couple of bad referee decisions, especially late, when the Commanders were attempting to tie the game. One brutal pass interference penalty...
Minnesota Vikings Show Off ‘Winter Whiteout’ Uniforms For Saturday’s Game
Fresh off defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in what was the largest comeback in NFL history, the Minnesota Vikings will once again be playing a Saturday game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will battle the New York Giants on Christmas Eve in a special 'Winter Whiteout' game, where they...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games
2022 · 7-6-1 Grant Gordon's takeaways:. Prime time loves Kayvon. Days after Giants rookie first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux proclaimed "prime time likes me," the dynamic edge loved prime time right back. Thibodeaux shined in the spotlight with the finest game of his rookie campaign and perhaps one of the best games any NFL defender has had this year. In a colossal game for Big Blue, the bodacious No. 5 overall pick turned the volume up to 11 with his play, setting a spectacular tone with a strip-sack and subsequent fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, Thibodeaux quite literally stopped a Commanders comeback when he tackled a scrambling Taylor Heinicke at the 1-yard line. It was the last tackle of the game as a subsequent Commanders TD run by Brian Robinson was negated by a penalty and two incompletions followed. Twelve tackles, a sack, the TD, three tackles for loss, a QB hit, three run stuffs and two QB pressures. That's what Thibodeaux did on Sunday night under the lights. He became just the second player (joining the Bills' London Fletcher in 2006) since 2000 to record 10-plus tackles, three TFL and a fumble recovery for a TD in a game, according to NFL Research. Coming into Week 15, perhaps Thibodeaux's rookie season was a bit on the quiet side. That changed in a very vociferous way on Sunday night.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: How high can Lions fly? Trevor Lawrence-led Jags nearly crack top 10!
The Eagles remain atop the NFL Power Rankings for the fourth straight week, but you can hear a ferocious growl in the deep distance. Yes, the Lions -- America's Team in the truest sense -- continue to capture the nation's imagination and make their move up the big board, a stunning turn of events for a team left dead and buried after a 1-6 start.
NFL
The First Read, Week 16: Who's clinched a playoff berth? Helped/hurt their chances?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- Brock Purdy's ability to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. -- The return of a familiar name to the MVP race. But first,...
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Christmas Schedule: TV Schedule, live stream info, what teams are playing, kickoff times, and more
Christmas falls on a weekend this year which means the NFL is giving the gift of a full, three-day slate of action. The excitement kicks off on Christmas Eve–Saturday, December 24–with 11 total games taking place including an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening.
NFL
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tops 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting by fans
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol ended on Thursday, Dec. 15. Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (293,679) ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541...
NFL
2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team
NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
Comments / 0