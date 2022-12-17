2022 · 7-6-1 Grant Gordon's takeaways:. Prime time loves Kayvon. Days after Giants rookie first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux proclaimed "prime time likes me," the dynamic edge loved prime time right back. Thibodeaux shined in the spotlight with the finest game of his rookie campaign and perhaps one of the best games any NFL defender has had this year. In a colossal game for Big Blue, the bodacious No. 5 overall pick turned the volume up to 11 with his play, setting a spectacular tone with a strip-sack and subsequent fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, Thibodeaux quite literally stopped a Commanders comeback when he tackled a scrambling Taylor Heinicke at the 1-yard line. It was the last tackle of the game as a subsequent Commanders TD run by Brian Robinson was negated by a penalty and two incompletions followed. Twelve tackles, a sack, the TD, three tackles for loss, a QB hit, three run stuffs and two QB pressures. That's what Thibodeaux did on Sunday night under the lights. He became just the second player (joining the Bills' London Fletcher in 2006) since 2000 to record 10-plus tackles, three TFL and a fumble recovery for a TD in a game, according to NFL Research. Coming into Week 15, perhaps Thibodeaux's rookie season was a bit on the quiet side. That changed in a very vociferous way on Sunday night.

