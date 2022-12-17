ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Larry Brown Sports

UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon

UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ

Transfer portal and NIL deals shaking up college football in Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Outside of bowl games, NFL draft decisions and recruit commitments, the transfer portal has become the new college football focus at this time of year. With players able to make money off their name, image and likeness, schools large and small feel the shakeup every year, including Summit High grad Ben Graziani and his Southern Oregon Raiders.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Bo Nix is Back and we've got more recruiting news

The biggest news of the Oregon offseason is Bo Nix announcing he's back for a second season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. What do we know about Dante Moore and UCLA? Could Oregon lose another commitment? Who could Oregon be flipping? We talk all things recruiting and Bo Nix on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Ducks Rising collective announces advisory board including LaMichael James, Cam McCormick; launching baseball initiative

Ducks Rising, the membership-based collective supporting University of Oregon athletes through name, image and likeness opportunities, is adding an advisory board of current and former players, player parents and business leaders and launching a baseball-focused operation to its infrastructure. Former Ducks running back LaMichael James, current tight end Cam McCormick,...
EUGENE, OR
multihousingnews.com

Parkview Financial Provides $55M for Oregon Property

An affiliate of West Coast Home Solutions landed the refinancing and construction funding for the 19-acre development. Stacy Allison Way Holdings LLC, an entity of West Coast Home Solutions, has secured a $55 million loan for the refinancing and construction of a community in Woodburn, Ore. Parkview Financial provided the financing for the 586-apartment property.
WOODBURN, OR
opb.org

How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem

The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
SALEM, OR
busytourist.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Eugene (Oregon)

Known for its beautiful natural settings and many-faceted outdoor activities, you’ll never be at a loss for things to do in Eugene, Oregon. From scenic bikeways to lush forestry and nature trails by the mile to picturesque lakes and waterways, the city is not short on natural beauty. Organic...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Clifftop Spa Aglow Above Oregon Coast's Nye Beach: Luxury Meets History at Inn

(Newport, Oregon) – Charm-filled little Nye Beach, the center of attention of Newport's beach areas, appears to go on forever in this spot. It's a brisk, cool evening, even in summer, and you settle into a warm, jetted spa experience overlooking this beach. The last lights out there on the horizon are captivating, showing in all kinds of faint bands of color now as blue hour sets in. It turns out, blue hour is a bit of a misnomer. There's way more shades than that if you look for awhile. You're outdoors at this moment, completely in the ocean air. Faint stars above grow more bold as the heated water envelops you, and soon you realize the lights of this extravagant little watery feature – called an Infinity spa – are creating an effervescent glow all their own. (Photos courtesy Inn at Nye Beach)
NEWPORT, OR
hh-today.com

Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze

Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance

EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Pruning roses too early may invite disease: Ask an expert

Gardening season may be in the rearview mirror, but there are still plenty of questions to ask. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
CORVALLIS, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
SALEM, OR

