Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dante Moore's Flip Causes Oregon QB Scramble
5-star Quarterback Dante Moore flipping from Oregon to UCLA potentially causes a domino effect
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Dante Moore at UCLA, Oregon's QB Situation, Kadyn Proctor to Bama
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines whether Dante Moore will start immediately at UCLA...
UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon
UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy recaps Las Vegas Bowl, says 'Billy Napier has a lot to address'
Florida ended the season on Saturday with a 30-3 blowout loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes the defeat will be particularly stinging for Florida coach Billy Napier in the offseason. Florida finished with a 6-7 record after it dropped 3 straight contests...
KTVZ
Transfer portal and NIL deals shaking up college football in Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Outside of bowl games, NFL draft decisions and recruit commitments, the transfer portal has become the new college football focus at this time of year. With players able to make money off their name, image and likeness, schools large and small feel the shakeup every year, including Summit High grad Ben Graziani and his Southern Oregon Raiders.
PODCAST: Bo Nix is Back and we've got more recruiting news
The biggest news of the Oregon offseason is Bo Nix announcing he's back for a second season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. What do we know about Dante Moore and UCLA? Could Oregon lose another commitment? Who could Oregon be flipping? We talk all things recruiting and Bo Nix on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Ducks Rising collective announces advisory board including LaMichael James, Cam McCormick; launching baseball initiative
Ducks Rising, the membership-based collective supporting University of Oregon athletes through name, image and likeness opportunities, is adding an advisory board of current and former players, player parents and business leaders and launching a baseball-focused operation to its infrastructure. Former Ducks running back LaMichael James, current tight end Cam McCormick,...
multihousingnews.com
Parkview Financial Provides $55M for Oregon Property
An affiliate of West Coast Home Solutions landed the refinancing and construction funding for the 19-acre development. Stacy Allison Way Holdings LLC, an entity of West Coast Home Solutions, has secured a $55 million loan for the refinancing and construction of a community in Woodburn, Ore. Parkview Financial provided the financing for the 586-apartment property.
focushillsboro.com
Congratulations To Andrea Salinas For Making History As Oregon 6th District First Female Representative!
Congratulations To Andrea Salinas: Democrat Elected to Represent Oregon in Congress The political arena has been Andrea Salinas’ life’s work. Congratulations To Andrea Salinas For Making History As Oregon 6th District First Female Representative. After working as an aide for Senator Harry Reid and Representative Darlene Hooley, she...
opb.org
How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem
The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
busytourist.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Eugene (Oregon)
Known for its beautiful natural settings and many-faceted outdoor activities, you’ll never be at a loss for things to do in Eugene, Oregon. From scenic bikeways to lush forestry and nature trails by the mile to picturesque lakes and waterways, the city is not short on natural beauty. Organic...
beachconnection.net
Clifftop Spa Aglow Above Oregon Coast's Nye Beach: Luxury Meets History at Inn
(Newport, Oregon) – Charm-filled little Nye Beach, the center of attention of Newport's beach areas, appears to go on forever in this spot. It's a brisk, cool evening, even in summer, and you settle into a warm, jetted spa experience overlooking this beach. The last lights out there on the horizon are captivating, showing in all kinds of faint bands of color now as blue hour sets in. It turns out, blue hour is a bit of a misnomer. There's way more shades than that if you look for awhile. You're outdoors at this moment, completely in the ocean air. Faint stars above grow more bold as the heated water envelops you, and soon you realize the lights of this extravagant little watery feature – called an Infinity spa – are creating an effervescent glow all their own. (Photos courtesy Inn at Nye Beach)
hh-today.com
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby trees
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a strange-looking blue light hovering behind nearby trees at about 9:44 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KGW
UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance
EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
Pruning roses too early may invite disease: Ask an expert
Gardening season may be in the rearview mirror, but there are still plenty of questions to ask. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
kptv.com
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
kezi.com
One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
kptv.com
Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Comments / 0