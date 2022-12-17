Read full article on original website
You’re in the (Saint) Nick of time to catch up!
It’s Tuesday and you know what that means! It’s time to meet our next Across the Table guest. We introduced you to a man that moved to Sioux Falls after retiring and how that move turned into a big opportunity. Christmas is near and with Christmas comes lots...
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Bill Early
When you think about retiring and moving to a new community, we bet most of you think about heading south for warmer winters. That’s not what happened for today’s Across the Table guest. He and his wife chose to move to colder temps and call South Dakota home after a nationwide search. He also didn’t stay retired for long.
KELOLAND TV
The Grinch helps spread holiday cheer in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– One Grinch-themed event is giving back to the community this holiday season. The Sioux Falls Convention Center is paring local businesses and companies with non-profits as a way to spread holiday cheer. But, the winter storm made the event look a little different this year.
KELOLAND TV
Indoor fun when it’s cold in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids home from school? Relatives in town? Time off from work?. There’s lots of indoor activities in Sioux Falls and surrounding area to keep people entertained. With the cold temperatures this week, it may be nice to be inside. Even if it warms up next week, the indoor options can still be a choice.
KELOLAND TV
Eye on KELOLAND: A Prairie Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays bring about a variety of traditions for people young and old. From baking special treats, to crafts, decorating and music. And for many, the tradition also includes listening to a Prairie Christmas. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard brings you...
KELOLAND TV
Public Menorah lighting held in Sioux Falls Sunday to kick off Chanukah
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While Christmas is just under a week away, Chanukah began Sunday night at sundown. To kick off the holiday’s eight days, the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota hosted the seventh annual public Menorah lighting at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. They...
KELOLAND TV
Donate a toy, get a free Indian taco at Watecha Bowl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls restaurant needs your help getting gifts to kids in the community – and they’re sweetening the deal for each gift that is brought in. Watecha Bowl is known for its Indian tacos. And now you have the chance to...
KELOLAND TV
Newborns receive Christmas stockings at Sanford
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls hospital is giving some of its littlest patients a gift just in time for the holidays. This time of year is always going to be special for the Grunewaldts. That’s because they’ve just welcomed a new member to the family.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
KELOLAND TV
Holiday travelers brace for dangerously cold weather in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the end of the week draws near, more people will begin traveling for the holidays. Unfortunately, many of us will be making those trips in dangerously cold weather. People we talked with tell us they will still travel, but they may take some extra precautions.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls waives bus fares for cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bus fares for Sioux Area Metro will be waived starting Wednesday and ending Saturday due to cold temperatures. SAM On Demand and Paratransit Service rides will also be included free during the time period. SAM bus routes operate from 5:35 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on weekdays and 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Snowblower repairs are tough to find in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After trying to dig out from all of last week’s snowfall, many homeowners found themselves in need of snowblower repairs. But in tonight’s Your Money Matters, business owners around Sioux Falls say it’s getting even more difficult to find anyone who can do those repairs.
KELOLAND TV
Family history pieced together with thrift store find
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What started with the purchase of a puzzle at a thrift store in Luverne, Minnesota turned into a reunion of friends and photos dating back to the late 1800s. When a customer opened this box from Redeemed Remnants, they expected to find puzzle pieces.
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous Cold; Ground Blizzard Later This Week
Another major winter system in headed for the plains this week. We expect a number of headlines with this storm as listed below. First, a small system is moving through Kansas and Iowa today. Be alert to some slick travel to our south. This system will be a clipper that...
KELOLAND TV
Removing snow comes with risks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls worker was injured last week when he was hit by a car while clearing snow off a sidewalk. This tractor is a twisted mess after someone slid into it last Thursday in the snow. The worker was lucky. “He’s been out...
Pheasant hunting season passes halfway point
After harvesting more than 1-million pheasants last season, hunters are seeing no shortage of birds this fall in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Holiday shipping deadlines enter final days
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shipping deadlines are approaching as the countdown to Christmas is five days. Here’s a breakdown of some shipping deadlines left ahead of the holiday. United States Postal Service. • Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express – this is the USPS’s fastest mailing system and...
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watch
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from noon on Wednesday through Friday at 6:00 P.M. The Winter Storm Watch states that blizzard conditions are possible, and total snow accumulations of four to eight inches are possible. In addition...
KELOLAND TV
Navigator gets no answer on a fourth public meeting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A lawyer for Navigator Heartland Greenway has acknowledged the company didn’t comply with a South Dakota requirement when it failed to notify more than 200 landowners along the route of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. James Moore of Sioux Falls reported the problem in...
