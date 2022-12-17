Read full article on original website
Ndamukong Suh Blatantly Slapped Justin Fields in the Head While He Was Sliding and There Was No Flag
VIDEO: Ndamukong Suh gets away with slapping Justin Fields in the head.
NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident
A scary scene took place during the pregame warmups ahead of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints when Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken out of the stadium on a cart after a collision with a Saints player. In a statement from the team shared by league insider Ian Read more... The post NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson hit up casino after Broncos news
Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
WCVB
Former Patriots player J.C. Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for 'non-violent family issue'
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested Monday for a "non-violent family issue," according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts. The spokesperson said Jackson, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, also appeared in Fall River Probate...
Why Julian Edelman thinks Patriots had Matt Patricia coach offense
Julian Edelman doesn’t know what exactly the New England Patriots were thinking when they decided to have Matt Patricia coach the offense. That’s probably by design for Bill Belichick. However, the retired Patriots receiver does have a good guess. Edelman appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub during the...
Dak Prescott now owns dishonorable distinction after loss to Jaguars
Dak Prescott might as well change his name to Dak Peterman after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with egg on their faces in Week 15, blowing a 17-point in the second half and eventually losing in overtime to Jacksonville by a 40-34 final. The coup de grace was when Prescott threw a pick-six during the extra period to seal his team’s fate (video here).
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him
Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different. Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of... The post Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Julian Edelman says the Patriots offense doesn’t look right: ‘It’s shocking’
Julian Edelman is saying the same thing New England Patriots fans have been clamoring about all season: There’s something wrong with the offense. The retired Patriots receiver was in Las Vegas this weekend ahead of the game against the Raiders and appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub Saturday. It didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to the dire state of affairs of the offense that Edelman was a part of not too long ago.
Former Patriots corner J.C. Jackson arrested in Mass.
The arrest is reportedly in relation to a "nonviolent family issue." Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested Monday in relation to a “nonviolent family issue” according to ESPN. Fall River police transported Jackson to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts following a...
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
