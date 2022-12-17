Read full article on original website
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
The worst movies of the year include comedies with no laughs, sequels that lost the thread, streaming remakes and more.
Dr. Jen Ashton Reveals Break From 'GMA3' Amid T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Drama
The "Good Morning America" chief medical correspondent had previously spoken about the "respect" she had for her co-anchors.
Hallmark's Jonathan Bennett Talks Inclusivity Amidst First Gay-Led Romance And Rival Network GAF’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Drama
Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett has opened up about his new gay-led romance and why it's important for inclusivity.
Prince William Defense of Prince Harry in Clip Praised: 'So Different Now'
A clip of William defending his "modest" brother against an interviewer during their army days has been shared after the release of Harry's Netflix docuseries.
Hallmark's latest Jewish offering: An order of "Hanukkah on Rye" piled high with racial pandering
"It's Chanukkah, Bubbe, I don't have time for deep thoughts: just latkes, dreidels and menorahs." - Molly (Yael Grobglas) in Hallmark's "Hanukkah on Rye" I want to skip ahead for a second, because against everything I experienced previously while watching Hallmark's nonsensically titled holiday movie "Hanukkah on Rye," I cried at the end. There's a moment where the romantic leads' grandmothers realize they have a deeper connection than the plot contrivance of their respective deli behemoths, and I was, in spite of my better judgment, touched. Images of diasporic Jews finding each other after lifetimes apart will always carry with it a certain bittersweet resonance, even when it comes after 80 minutes of regressive vapidity. Ya got me.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Storm for Christmas’ on Netflix, a Norwegian ‘Love Actually’-style Ensemble Comedy Series
A Storm for Christmas (now on Netflix) is a six-episode dramedy set in the Oslo airport, where the first noun in the title grounds all flights, potentially forcing all travelers to miss the second noun in the title. Creator and frequent Netflix contractee Per-Olav Sornesen (The Playlist, Quicksand) arranges a large ensemble of characters within light-to-medium-to-heavyweight predicaments, and although we’re only assessing the first episode here, it points toward being one of those multiple-intersecting-storyline narratives like love-it-or-loathe-it perennially debated quasi-classic movie Love Actually. Except it’s a TV series. And Norwegian. And nearly three-and-a-half hours long. So similar, yet so different, sort of.
Bustle
Margot Robbie Wears Vintage Barbie Outfits In New Movie Trailer
The live-action Barbie trailer is here y’all! And, naturally, the Barbiecore fashion is next-level fabulous. The trailer opens with a blonde, ponytailed Margot Robbie wearing Barbie’s iconic black and white swimsuit. The look is an ode to the very first Barbie, which debuted in 1959. It’s so famous, in fact, that Beyoncé once dressed in this very ensemble for Halloween. Robbie dons a similar get-up, wearing a life-size version of the swimsuit, along with white cat-eye sunglasses, black peep-toe pumps, and a red lip.
Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’
Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
ETOnline.com
Ben Affleck Grabs the Mic at Star-Studded Holiday Party With Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kicked off the holidays with a star-studded celebration. The couple threw a huge party at their Hollywood home Saturday, which saw everyone from Kim Kardashian to Doja Cat, Eric André, Billie Eilish and more in attendance. Partygoers shared snaps from their evening at the...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Already Has a Theme, Shares Mike White
'The White Lotus' Season 3 hasn't even been filmed yet, but already fans are speculating about what's to come. Mike White shares what he's thinking.
Collider
Golden Globes 2023: 10 Snubs and Surprise Nominations in the Film Categories
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has revealed nominations for the 80th annual Golden Globes, which will be held on January 10, 2023. This will be the embattled organization’s first televised ceremony since it moved to double its constituency and implement various structural changes. Did the announcement unveil a...
Bustle
You’ll Soon Be Able To Enjoy The Banshees Of Inisherin At Home
The Banshees Of Inisherin has amassed critical acclaim worldwide, prompting a strong Oscar buzz. Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the lead roles, the film has already been nominated for Best Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes, along with nods in numerous other categories. It follows Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), living in 1923 Ireland, who are dealing with the abrupt ending of their friendship. Colm’s decision to separate himself from Pádraic leads to conflict of unforeseen levels, building on the comedic tension. The small ensemble cast also includes Kerry Condon as Siobhan, Pádriac’s sister and Barry Keoghan as a local boy named Dominic. Directed by Martin McDonagh, the film sees him reunite with Farrell and Gleeson once again after the success of their 2008 film In Bruges. But can you watch The Banshees Of Inisherin in the UK? Find out, below.
Kate Winslet: ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Will Be ‘Tricky’ Due to How ‘Frighteningly Hard’ the Role Is
Kate Winslet revealed she’s not quite ready to go back to “Easttown” just yet. Winslet, who won an Emmy Award for her turn as detective Mare Sheehan on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” addressed the possibility of a second season during Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “I just don’t know what we’ll do,” Winslet said. “All I can say is no decision has been made. Honestly, it really hasn’t.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star added that she’s hesitant to reprise the “frighteningly hard” role again due to its emotional toll offscreen as well. “It’s a tricky one, being honest about…Oh god, here we...
The Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime shows to watch before 2023
Got some time off over the holidays? These are the movies and shows to pass the time perfectly
Prince Harry's Net Worth Is Still in the Millions Despite Leaving Royal Life
Prince Harry talks about the rift between him and his brother, Prince William, in the latest installment of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docu-series, which dropped on Dec. 15. The six-part documentary chronicles the couple’s split from the royal family. Article continues below advertisement. “It was terrifying to have...
