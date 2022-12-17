Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Arbor Vitae Fire Department remind residents to clear fire hydrants
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - With potential blizzard conditions approaching Wisconsin this week, the Arbor Vitae Fire Department is reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear. "It causes some major delays in getting a water supply The pumper you see behind me carries about 1000 gallons of water that may vary to department to department," said Mike Sipin. Because fire truck water supply only lasts for a short period of time. Seeing snow covered fire hydrants can become an issue. "Communities vary from ordinance governing what the residents’ responsibilities are for taking care of those hydrants," said Sipin. "Although the town of Arbor Vitae doesn’t have an ordinance requiring that we still promote it that it is the homeowners responsibility to do that," he added.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander organizations team up for winter clothing drive
Over the past eight years the Warm for Winter clothing pantry has relied on a jacket/clothing drive sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The program wasn’t able to fully operate during the past few years, but the need still remained. Now, The Hodag 10’s and Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce are continuing the effort to keep Northwoods residents warm this winter.
WJFW-TV
FORK Cares prepares meals for Northwoods students for upcoming winter break
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The FORK Cares program is making sure students in the Northland Pines, Three Lakes and Phelps school districts are getting support by preparing over 1,000 meals to assist their needs this winter break. "During the school year children get breakfast and they get lunch, but during vacation periods, kids don’t get that kind of support and that’s the purpose of FORK Cares," said Perry Pokrandt. With 120 bags full of food, FORK President Perry Pokrandt believes this can make a huge difference. "This is just a small amount of help; we deliver two meals a day when they’re gone and so we are hopeful they take advantage of that," he said.
The Legend & the Hermit of Little Girls Point: Gogebic County, Michigan
There's a place in the outermost reaches of the western half of the Upper Peninsula that has been called “Little Girls' Point” for approximately 150 years. Named for someone's daughters? Nope. It was named after either a hallucination or an apparition. In the Henry R. Schoolcraft Leelanau, or...
Double whammy: Local woman loses two homes in two months
A fire took the permanent residence of a Phillips woman two months after she lost her summer home to a hurricane.Photo bySandy Krueger. In late September, Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. Its destruction left one Phillips resident, Sandy Krueger, without her summer home that she purchased in July 2022. It was located in Port Charlotte, northwest of Fort Myers. It was eight miles from the house of her eldest son, DJ, who is a graduate of Prentice High School. DJ's house survived the hurricane.
WJFW-TV
New trial began today for a former Northwoods janitor
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A former janitor at a Northwoods elementary school, began his new trial this morning. Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, was given a new trial because of an "ineffective counsel" back in February. Iliopoulos was convicted by a jury of child enticement causing mental bodily harm, false imprisonment and first-degree...
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
