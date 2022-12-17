ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 FINAL: Shirley Ballas looks furious as she's heckled by rowdy audience member while critiquing Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez's Showdance

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Shirley Ballas looked furious as she was heckled by an audience member during the Strictly Come Dancing live final on Saturday.

The head judge, 62, was giving her comments to television presenter Helen Skelton and her professional partner Gorka Marquez after they performed for the second time in the last round of the competition with their Show Dance.

While Shirley was mostly positive about the pair's routine, one particular person in the crowd was unimpressed as she told Helen: 'There was a couple of errors on dismount which I'm sure you,' before she abruptly stopped after the unidentified person chimed in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrlJg_0jmLKCgv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuVpA_0jmLKCgv00
Unimpressed: Shirley Ballas, 62, looked furious as she was heckled by an audience member during the Strictly Come Dancing live final on Saturday

Shirley then turned to the audience member and beckoned for them to join her on the panel.

However, the crowd member failed to make an appearance on screen and remained in their seat.

Before taking to the stage for their Show Dance, Helen thanked her professional partner Gorka for helping her 'find myself again'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014kyR_0jmLKCgv00
Showstoppers: The head judge  was giving her comments to television presenter Helen Skelton and her professional partner Gorka Marquez after they performed in the final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JCw6_0jmLKCgv00
Care to join? Shirley could be seen beckoning the audience member to come up and sit on the panel

The star has credited Strictly for helping her find her confidence again after the breakdown of her marriage from her ex-husband Richie Myler earlier this year.

After her performance, Motsi said: 'You were shining from the outfit to that smile. I could see the joy in your dancing, I could see you really opening your heart out and I enjoyed that.'

Shirley told them: 'I could really see you enjoyed it, it was light, it was bright and it said, "I have set myself free."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdISo_0jmLKCgv00
Born to perform: While Shirley was mostly positive about the pair's routine, one particular person in the crowd was unimpressed

Anton told Helen: 'I am absolutely thrilled that you were able to do that dance because I want you to celebrate you.'

Craig concluded: 'You know what I love about you is the dynamic you had together as a team, working a partnership.'

Craig awarded the pair an eight while Motsi gave them a 10, Shirley gave them nine and Anton gave them a 10. The pair scored 37 out of a possible 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uE8sh_0jmLKCgv00
Champions: It came before Hamza Yassin and his professional partner Jowita Przystal were announced as this year's winners of the show

It came before Hamza Yassin and his professional partner Jowita Przystal were announced as this year's winners of the show.

The wildlife camerman, 32, broke down into tears as he was announced the champion before lifting the glitterball trophy.

After the news was announced, he said: 'Words can't describe how I feel. Jowita, you are an angel disguised as a human being.'

Jowita told him: 'I think anything is possible. He's just proof that anything is possible. He came here on the show with no dancing experience, with pigeon toes and he worked hard, and he made it.

'I would love to thank everybody, you are amazing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CivYs_0jmLKCgv00
Winners: The wildlife camerman, 32, broke down into tears as he was announced the champion before lifting the glitterball trophy

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

