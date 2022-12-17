KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee newspaper has won an important ruling in a lawsuit that seeks to force the city of Knoxville to turn over records about its search for a police chief. Ruling on Tuesday, a local judge said the city cannot block the Knoxville New Sentinel from questioning officials under oath about the search. The paper reports that the city’s attorney earlier admitted in court that Knoxville hired a private search firm in order to get around open records laws. The city has justified the secrecy with claims that releasing information about the candidates could hurt their careers, but research by the newspaper on other searches found no such effect.

