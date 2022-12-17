Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where Tennessee is projected in latest bracketology after losing to Arizona
A home game against Austin Peay on Wednesday night is the only thing separating Tennessee from SEC play beginning. With the march to March in full-swing, projections for the NCAA Tournament are beginning to come out. The Vols are projected to earn a high-seed in this season's 2023 NCAA Tournament...
Juco OL arrives at Tennessee, locked in with Vols ahead of Signing Day
Another player in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class already has joined the Vols, finalizing his college decision ahead of Signing Day. Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College arrived at Tennessee on Monday and is officially locked in with the Vols, sources told GoVols247 on Tuesday, and he's hoping to begin practicing with the team this week.
Every early enrollee, signee locked into Tennessee's 2023 class so far
The majority of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class was officially in the books before the start of Signing Day. The Vols entered Wednesday with 24 commitments, 15 of whom had already arrived on campus to begin participating in their on-campus practices leading up to the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Clemson.
Tennessee transfer OL target reveals plans for announcing decision
After landing a transfer offensive lineman Monday afternoon, Tennessee is hoping to add another offensive-line target from the NCAA transfer portal this week. Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the transfer portal, posted on his Twitter account Monday evening that he's scheduled to reveal his transfer destination Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 8 Tennessee hosts Austin Peay
No. 8 Tennessee (9-2) returns home to host Austin Peay (6-6) on Wednesday night in its final game before the Christmas break. Here’s all of the pertinent information, two storylines to watch, four players to keep an eye on and the seven things you need to know about Tennessee’s final game before SEC play begins next week.
Just In: Tennessee Adds Transfer Portal OL from Texas
Tennessee has gone into the transfer portal and landed the commitment of Texas offensive line transfer Andrej Karic, according to a recent post on his instagram account. Karic visited Knoxville this weekend and tweeted out earlier in the day his recruitment was closed. He will have three ...
WATCH: Tennessee fan sets Christmas lights to John Ward and Rocky Top
If you're a Tennessee fan, you have to check out what one of your fellow Tennessee fans did with their Christmas lights in Hardin Valley, a subdivision in west Knoxville. This Vol fan not only went Clark Griswold with their house. They also synced the lights to one of John Ward's legendary radio calls before Rocky Top began to play. It's as good of a Christmas light display as you'll find this holiday season, particularly if you're a Vol fan. Just take a look for yourself.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy names 2 SEC teams that need bowl wins
Greg McElroy, during the most recent episode of his “Always College Football” podcast, spotlighted 10 teams that he felt needed wins during 2022 Bowl Season. Two of those teams are in the SEC: Mississippi State and Tennessee. Mississippi State came in at No. 10. The Bulldogs, of course,...
Rucker: No shame (but some frustration) in No. 6 Vols' loss at No. 9 Arizona
Wins are wins, and losses are losses, and the Tennessee basketball program is well beyond the point of moral victories. The sixth-ranked Vols lost late Saturday night at ninth-ranked Arizona. Tennessee could have won, but it lost, 75-70, and it’ll be a frustrating flight back to Knoxville for a team that expects to win every game it plays.
Transfer commits arrive at Tennessee to participate in bowl practices
Two transfers who announced their commitments to Tennessee on the same day last week have already joined the Vols to participate in the on-campus bowl practices. Former UC Davis tight end McCallan Castles and former Indiana kicker Charles Campbell both arrived at Tennessee over the past few days, according to sources, to get an early start on the final year of their college careers.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Tennessee?
Arizona defeated Tennessee 75-70 on Saturday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure everybody knew just how strong of a win it was. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” Lloyd said. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”
Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get bad news to end the week
The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Saturday. 2023 four-star defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his decommitment from Tennessee in a social media post on Saturday night. “First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms,” wrote Smith in an Instagram...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sylvester Smith, 4-star 2023 DB out of Alabama, flips commitment from Tennessee to new SEC program
Sylvester Smith announced on Saturday that he would be decommitting from Tennessee. On Sunday morning, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will now be committing to Auburn. The Munford, Alabama, native captioned the tweet “I’m home.” The tweet features an edit of Smith wearing a crown and holding an Auburn helmet.
GoVols247 weekly recruiting chat transcript
Get the latest on Tennessee football recruiting in GoVols247's weekly chat with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan.
WBBJ
Tennessee newspaper wins round in open records lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee newspaper has won an important ruling in a lawsuit that seeks to force the city of Knoxville to turn over records about its search for a police chief. Ruling on Tuesday, a local judge said the city cannot block the Knoxville New Sentinel from questioning officials under oath about the search. The paper reports that the city’s attorney earlier admitted in court that Knoxville hired a private search firm in order to get around open records laws. The city has justified the secrecy with claims that releasing information about the candidates could hurt their careers, but research by the newspaper on other searches found no such effect.
WATE
4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. 4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to...
wivk.com
Delta Announcing a Special Flight out of McGhee Tyson for Vol Fans Looking to Get to Miami
Delta Airlines announcing special, nonstop flights from McGhee Tyson to Miami International Airport for the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Tennessee Vols taking on the Clemson Tigers on December 30th at 8 p.m., you can watch on ESPN. If you want to see the game in person, Delta’s special flights...
wvlt.tv
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN
Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
247Sports
66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0