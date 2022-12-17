Arizona defeated Tennessee 75-70 on Saturday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure everybody knew just how strong of a win it was. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” Lloyd said. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO