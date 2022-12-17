Read full article on original website
The Kindness of Strangers: Viral TikTok Video Helps Raise Over $110,000 For 82-Year-Old Walmart GreeterJoel EisenbergApache Junction, AZ
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
FINAL: Arizona 85, Montana State 64
* Randy McCall, Bill Vinovich, and Chad Shepherd are the refs tonight. Arizona has plenty of experience with McCall, but Shepherd has yet to ref an Arizona game this season and Vinovich is a NFL ref. First Half. * Azuolas Tubelis opened the game with a bucket and Jubrile Belo...
Live Game Updates: Arizona vs. Montana State
Wildcats, Sun Devils both in AP rankings for 1st time since 2018
The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils are both in the top 25 of The Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings for the first time since Feb. 12, 2018. No. 5 Arizona (10-1) rolled past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Tuesday before taking a top-10 showdown Saturday against then-No. 6 Tennessee. The Wildcats were ranked No. 9 last week.
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: Updated Transfer Portal Tracker
If you are having a hard time keeping-up with all of the transfer portal news for ASU football, this is the place to be. Roster turnover continues to happen every day, and House of Sparky will do its best to monitor all incoming and outbound transfers from the program. This...
Huskies Pick Up Fifth Transfer in ASU Edge Rusher Joe Moore
He started and had a pair of tackles in 45-38 upset of UW.
Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
963kklz.com
Top Golf Arizona Guests Get A Rattling Surprise
Top Golf has become a normal hang out all across the country. The Golf/Bar & Restaurant chain has locations all across the country and draws tons of locals and tourists daily! Tourists go to drive gold balls and score points with their interactive driving range, all while sipping on delicious cocktails and foods from their multiple bars and restaurant.
Cal Lineman Ben Coleman Is Transferring to Arizona State
Offensive lineman Ben Coleman became the third Cal player to transfer to Arizona State on Sunday. Coleman, who entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, made the annoucement on social media that he has committed to Arizona State. Coleman joins running back DeCarlos Brooks and long-snapper Slater Zellers as Cal...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona cracks top five, North Carolina returns to Top 25 And 1
A fun, busy and eventful Saturday of college basketball concluded after midnight on the East Coast with a showdown between two programs possessing legitimate Final Four aspirations. Final score: Arizona 75, Tennessee 70. The five-point victory represented Arizona's fourth Quadrant-1 win of the season and improved second-year coach Tommy Lloyd's...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Tennessee?
Arizona defeated Tennessee 75-70 on Saturday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure everybody knew just how strong of a win it was. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” Lloyd said. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Phoenix, Az. - Over the last several years, Phoenix has become one of the most popular cities that continues to attract new residents. Many people are moving to the Phoenix area because of its strong economy and job market.
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
fox10phoenix.com
'Triumph over the darkness': Arizona rabbi talks the significance of the Hanukkah celebration
CHANDLER, Ariz. - It's the beginning of Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration for those of the Jewish faith around the world, and in Arizona. It's a holiday that remembers the miracle of the oil that was able to burn for eight days when a temple was rededicated. It’s a celebration of deep meaning and significance that brings both peace and hope to many.
arizonasuntimes.com
Legal Throwdown in Arizona: Democrat Attorney Marc Elias Says Kari Lake Must Prove Alleged Wrongdoing Altered Outcome of Election
Kari Lake scored a significant legal victory on Monday when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that two counts of her election contest against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will go to trial this week. The two day trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the judge’s ruling is expected by January 2, 2023, one day before the scheduled January 3 inauguration of Governor-elect Hobbs.
Arizona Eatery Lands Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022
The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022.
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts
A judge dismissed eight of 10 counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit that challenges the outcome of her race, setting a high bar for what she’ll have to prove at trial to win the suit. The case is set for a two-day trial, to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Through the suit, Lake, […] The post Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Video Shows Severe Turbulence That Led To At Least 36 Passengers' Injuries
At least 36 passengers were injured due to 'severe turbulence.'
8newsnow.com
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
247Sports
