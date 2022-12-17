Read full article on original website
Crews fight fire at mobile homes in Centre Twp.
CENTRE TWP., Pa. - Crews were fighting a fire among mobile homes in Centre Township, Berks County Tuesday night. The fire broke out at the intersection of Jungle Road and Boundary Road. Three mobile homes were involved. A propane tank also caught fire, which crews let burn out. Central Berks...
100 showed at New Tripoli funeral from Maryland firefighter group
Zachary T. A. Paris was a firefighter with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services in Maryland for only two months, but he had already earned the respect of colleagues at the Green Valley fire station. With a name like Paris, in no time at all he was...
Bluecup Ventures appeals decision to deny warehouse in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Twp. Council’s decision last month to deny Bluecup Venture’s plans to build a distribution center along Interstate 81 runs contrary to previous decisions to grant the project a tax break and rezone the proposed area to allow warehouses, the company argued in an appeal filed Tuesday in Luzerne County Court.
Philadelphia transit workers endorse Democrat Jeff Brown for mayor
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia's transit union has pledged support for Democrat Jeff Brown in the 2023 mayoral race. The Transport Workers Union Local 234 represents 5,300 workers in the city’s SEPTA transit system. Brown, an entrepreneur owning a number of grocery stores in the city, already has TV commercials ahead of the May 16 primary.
'Angel tree' wishes fulfilled for Christmas at the Salvation Army
Williamsport, Pa. — A sea of bags filled with toys awaited families Tuesday at the Salvation Army in Williamsport. Nearly 400 local families will be helped this holiday by the efforts of Salvation Army volunteers and the U.S. Marine Corps' Lycoming County Toys for Tots program. The families applied...
Luzerne County manager search committee draws 11 applicants
Eleven people, including two former Luzerne County Council members, applied to serve on a search committee that will help to select the next full-time county manager. County officials released the names of the applicants Tuesday, one day after the deadline to apply for a seat on the three-member committee. The...
Planning Commission sees more farmland disappearing from Forks housing development
A Forks Township development will bring 246 new homes to Northampton County, but at a cost, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The 1311 Arndt Road plan will cover more open space in a township where commercial and residential development is zooming ahead. The plan envisions 182 single-family homes...
Bethlehem OKs 2023 budget with no tax increase
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night approved Mayor J. William Reynolds' 2023 budget that holds the line on property taxes. The $102.4 million spending plan offers a 19.14 millage rate for Northampton County residents and a 6.05 millage rate for Lehigh County residents. City Council approved...
In Philly, other cities the ‘starter’ home is disappearing | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Starter homes, or those less expensive homes for first-time buyers, are increasingly out of reach thanks to rising interest rates and construction costs, according to new research. And it’s taking people longer to earn the money they need to buy one. In the 1940s, nearly 70 percent of all...
Downtown Shenandoah Inc. awarded $500,000 grant for Center for Education, Business & Arts
Downtown Shenandoah Inc. has been awarded a $500,000 state grant to support its efforts to build an innovation and event center. Karen Kenderdine, president and treasurer of Downtown Shenandoah Inc., said the Center for Education, Business & Arts will be “transformational.”. “It will give people the opportunity to create...
No tax increase for Mahanoy City in adopted 2023 budget
MAHANOY CITY — Residents will not see a tax increase next year under the borough’s adopted budget. Council members last week adopted the general operating budget, which sets the real estate tax at 35.524 mills, the same as it has been since 2018. According to the general fund...
