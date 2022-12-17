POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Ducay, 67, of Poland, passed away suddenly on Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, while serving Mass at Our Lady Mt Carmel Basilica. Earl was born on February 27, 1955 in Youngtown Ohio, the son of John J. and Grace E. (Deramo) Ducay and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. He was named after his Uncle Guy Earl D’Eramo with whom he shared a birthday.

POLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO