Ursuline standout reaches milestone in Irish victory
Ursuline senior standout Terrance Pankey scored his 1,000th career point as the Irish topped Canton Central Catholic 57-50.
Fitch rains threes in big win over Mooney
The Falcons would drain a three-pointer on three straight possessions to start the second quarter.
Charlet Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlet Smith, 69, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 15, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 29, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Margo Greathouse Anderson. Charlet was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked...
Antoinette M. Lonardo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 18, 2022 while surrounded by her family, a woman of character, intellect and humor, Antoinette Lonardo, 97, passed into the hands of our Savior. Antoinette or “Tony” as her friends called her, was born on June 8, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. As...
Frank Pondillo, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Pondillo passed away on December 18, 2022. If you knew Frank, you were a very lucky person. Words to describe him: kind, sweet, gentle, and soft-spoken, with a smile that lit up a room. He never had a unkind word to say about anyone.
100s brave cold for parade celebrating Cardinals, Raiders as state champions
Hundreds braved the cold Sunday morning to celebrate Canfield and South Range's big wins.
John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
Kevin Kenneth Howard, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Kenneth Howard, 59, of Columbiana passed away Monday afternoon, December 19, 2022, at Mercy Health Youngstown. Kevin was born on October 15, 1963, son of Wilbur and Nancy Howard. He graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1982. A loving son, husband, father and...
Richard A. Hettrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Hettrick, age 85 of Hubbard, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Richard was born June 21, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Berl M. and Ruth A. Kesner Hettrick. He was a graduate of Hubbard High School. Richard was...
Marie S. Osborne, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Osborne went home to her Lord on Wednesday, December 14,2022. She was born February 11, 1929, eldest daughter of Carl Stephenson and Thema Slagle. She attended Youngstown City Schools but dropped out her junior year to become caregiver to her two younger siblings, so...
Judy Everson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven received a beautiful angel on Monday, December 19, as Judy Everson passed away peacefully at Masternick Health Care Center in New Middletown after a lengthy illness. She was born on October 11, 1945, in Salem, daughter of the late Olen and Beulah “Tad” Culbertson....
Salem's defense stifles United in battle of Columbiana County powers
Abbie Davidson led Salem with a team-high 13 points on the night.
Nancy A. Fox, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Fox, 96 passed away peacefully Sunday Morning December 18, 2022. She was born June 2, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Anna Sheridan Johnston. Nancy was a 1945 graduate of Ursuline High School. After graduation, Nancy taught a Sacred...
Marlene Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Scott, 69, Youngstown peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Caprice Healthcare Center Facility in North Lima, Ohio. Ms. Scott was born April 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Lee Scott and Bernice King. A devoted homemaker, Marlene...
Youngstown East names new head coach for football program
He has been a head coach for over 20 years in Northeast Ohio, making stops at East Cleveland Shaw, Warrensville Heights, Maple Heights and most recently Elyria High School
Ginger Lee Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ginger Lee Casey, 68, departed this life after a short illness on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Caprice Health Care Center peacefully in her sleep. Ginger was born January 4, 1954, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William C. Howell...
Earl Ducay, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Ducay, 67, of Poland, passed away suddenly on Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, while serving Mass at Our Lady Mt Carmel Basilica. Earl was born on February 27, 1955 in Youngtown Ohio, the son of John J. and Grace E. (Deramo) Ducay and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. He was named after his Uncle Guy Earl D’Eramo with whom he shared a birthday.
Local high school basketball schedule changes this week
Several area basketball programs have announced schedule changes for the upcoming week.
Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
Jeffrey Thomas Gomori, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With a heavy heart, the family of Jeffery Thomas Gomori, 75, announce his passing on Monday, December 19, 2022. Jeff was born May 27, 1947, in Youngstown. He graduated from Liberty High School and attended Youngstown State University. He was a veteran, serving in both...
