3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Bama Lands a Massive Flip Ahead of Signing Day
On Tuesday, the day before the mayhem of national signing day began, Alabama landed a massive commitment flip from 5-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, the highest rated recruit to ever come out of the state of Iowa. The 6'7" Des Moines native took to social media to make the announcement after visiting Alabama in an unofficial manner the weekend prior.
Pete Golding is a Liability We Have to Live With
Pete Golding has drawn the ire of Alabama fans for almost the entirety of his tenure as the defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. Many are convinced that Golding's defense holds the team back. Since Golding took over, Alabama has missed the College Football Playoff twice and been blown out in the national championship game 44-16 by Clemson.
Texas A&M, Auburn make push to flip 5-Star DB from Alabama
There is a buzz around Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell, ahead of National Signing Day with Texas A&M and Auburn continuing to make pushes for the Thompson product. The Aggies and the Tigers have been consistent in their push for Mitchell for several months. He has...
Game Twelve Preview: Alabama hosts Jackson State
Alabama (9-2) is set to host the Jackson State Tigers (1-10) after its loss in the C.M Newton Classic to the 15th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs Saturday. This will be Alabama's last non-conference matchup before the BIG 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28, when Alabama will go to Norman Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma Sooners.
Alabama Could Win Big During Signing Day Chaos
High school recruits can officially sign letters of intent starting Wednesday, and while more madness may take place, the Crimson Tide is primed for a big splash.
Alabama Basketball Dealing with Illness Heading into Jackson State
The Crimson Tide conducted its film session spread out on the court as a precaution with Nate Oats stating that he believes all players will be available on Tuesday.
Alabama OL commit Olaus Alinen warns Alabama fans to get ready for big signing day
Alabama football’s offensive line commit, Olaus Alinen told Crimson Tide fans to get ready for a big National Signing Day Monday via Twitter. Alinen is a native of Finland, who committed to Alabama during the Summer. He let Tide fans know signing day was going to be a fun one.
Alabama 2023 5-star RB commit hints at NSD being fun for Crimson Tide fans
National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Alabama fans are ready for the action. The Crimson Tide looks to bring in the No. 1 class for Nick Saban in 2023. Alabama has 22 verbal commitments, including five 5-stars. Coach Saban will have an electric backfield with Justice Haynes and Richard Young, and one of them has Tide fans very excited to see how the class finishes. Haynes, a native of Buford, Ga., told Alabama fans on Twitter to ‘get ready’ for a fun signing day. The Tide has an opportunity to possibly flip five-star offensive tackle prospect Kayden Proctor away from Iowa. Alabama has met needs on its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receiver, linebacker, and other areas. Six players are currently on campus, helping the Tide prep for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
Former Alabama Offensive Lineman Finds New Home
Former Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen has announced his new home. The sophomore will be headed to South Beach to join the Miami Hurricanes football program. "305 let’s handle business," tweeted Cohen. Cohen is one of 14 Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this year, joining Christian...
Where UAB football stands on eve of early signing period
With a super bowl championship ring shining from his finger and his player-replica of the Lombardi Trophy prominently displayed behind him, UAB head football coach Trent Dilfer appeared in an Early Signing Day Eve video on the program’s official social media accounts. His message was short and simple. “We’re...
Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga
Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
Alabama Receiver Transfers to the Bayou
While Bryce Young, Will Anderson, and the Alabama Crimson Tide prepare for the Sugar Bowl, one of their own leaves the team for the enemy. Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has decided to transfer to Baton Rouge and play for the LSU Tigers. Coming from New Orleans, La., Anderson was...
Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama men's basketball team fell to No. 9 in this week's AP Poll. The drop comes two days after the Crimson Tide lost its second game of the season to Gonzaga 100-90. The Bulldogs jumped four spots to No. 11 following their win against the Crimson Tide. Purdue remains...
Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal
Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
No. 1 JUCO LB Justin Jefferson ‘110 percent’ bought into Alabama football
The nation’s top junior college linebacker prospect, Justin Jefferson is ready to put it all on the line for Alabama football. Jefferson is a product of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, but he is originally from Memphis Tennessee. His blazing speed and athleticism have made him one of the most sought-after junior college linebackers in the country.
Sources: Birmingham Southern moves quickly to elevate Anthony Colucci to head coach
In a team meeting last night, Tony Joe White broke the news to the team at Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL) that he was leaving to for the opportunity to take over the program at Austin College (D-III - TX). Sources share that BSC wasted no time in tabbing his...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Need a pediatrician? These Alabama counties have zero.
Twenty-three counties in Alabama don’t have any local pediatricians, making it difficult for children in those communities to access quality, comprehensive healthcare. AL.com analyzed data obtained by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Many communities still have family practitioners and county health departments that care for children and families....
Aliceville Holds Off Hale County Late Rally
Last Friday night, the Aliceville Yellow Jackets defeated the Hale County Wildcats 50-49. Seniors Jatavis Colvin had 22 points and Ty'Jarian Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets. Junior AJ Edwards led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points. The entire night, this game was...
Birmingham Southern alumni hoping to become ambassadors to help keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College alumni are thinking of ways to help save their school from closing. “The more I talk about it, the more it’s just like settling in,” Damian Mitchell said. Mitchell, a proud 2018 Birmingham Southern College graduate is on a mission to...
