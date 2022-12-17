Read full article on original website
Firefighters spread holiday cheer to local boy with rare disorder
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in March, we brought you the story of an East Liverpool toddler with a disorder so rare, he’s one of just three kids in the world who has been diagnosed. Now, the East Liverpool community has come together to bring him some joy around the holidays.
‘Shop With a Cop’: Christmas comes early for 7 local kids
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas came early for a few local kids with help from a few Youngstown police officers. On Monday, seven kids and their families loaded into police cruisers. and headed to the Austintown Walmart to buy some toys. They loaded their carts with toys, TVs and...
Local restaurant takes the hectic out of the holidays
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It might be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the busiest. When it comes to planning holiday meals and getting all the gifts bought, one local restaurant has you covered. Antone’s Kitchen will cater great Italian food for...
Boardman students compete for most festive door
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of us decorate our homes for the holidays, but some classrooms are the center of attention. The PTA at West Boulevard Elementary in Boardman organized a door decorating contest. First News weekend anchor Megan Lee helped judge. It all starts with each teacher thinking...
Autism Society passes out gifts to Valley families
The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon.
2 long-term shelter cats waiting for loving home
The Countdown to Christmas is more like a count-up for two cats at West Side Cats.
Local congregation lights 1st candle for Hanukkah
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In celebration of the first day of Hanukkah, the Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom lit the first candle of the Menorah Sunday night. At a special celebration afterward, the children from the religious school program performed songs. Five kindergarten-aged children were consecrated, which means they will soon begin religious school.
Local pet organization hosts bake sale for needy animals
All Paws Matter decided last minute to host a cookie walk and bake sale right before Christmas. But it isn't just treats.
Warren bike giveaway to help kids travel down the right paths
Members of Brothers Against Violence in Warren hope a bike gift will help steer kids and teens down the right paths, not just now but in life. This is the first year for the Christmas Miracles for Kids bike giveaway. "At one of our meetings, we just thought about it...
‘It would make our Christmas complete to have him back’: Family still looking for missing Ohio man
Almost nine months ago, a Salem man disappeared without a trace. Now, all his family wants for Christmas is to have him back.
New local police dog used to be a stray
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department welcomed a new member to the force. K-9 Pogo, a rescue dog from Tennessee, is joining the ranks as a narcotics dog. Poland Township Police Chief Greg Wilson said it was a year-long journey finding a capable rescue dog to...
UPDATE: Mastiff found emaciated in Mahoning County now in foster home
The people of Animal Charity of Ohio call the story of Henderson the Mastiff “a true Christmas miracle.”. The dog found in Mahoning County in an emaciated and anemic condition earlier this month is now in a foster home following two weeks of intensive veterinary care. Henderson was taken...
Want to see Christmas displays in the Valley? Here's where you can go
Christmas is less than a week away, with families across the Mahoning Valley getting into the Christmas spirit. And what better way to do that than a light show? 21 News has compiled some places you can visit to see festive displays. If you're looking for community events, multiple Valley...
Salvation Army passes out toys, meals to those in need this Christmas
The Salvation Army of Youngstown has seen its numbers go up for families requesting help.
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County.
Last-minute market benefits local nonprofit group
Last-minute holiday shoppers grabbed some unique gifts Saturday afternoon.
Local barn renovation into wedding, banquet center near completion
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The sign on the roof reads “1880” though, given that some of the beams were held together by pegs, the Firestone barn in Columbiana may be even older. Whatever the age, the old barn now looks likes new and is almost ready for weddings and banquets.
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
Chipotle to open new location in Valley
A new Chipotle is coming to Liberty Township.
