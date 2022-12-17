ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

‘Shop With a Cop’: Christmas comes early for 7 local kids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas came early for a few local kids with help from a few Youngstown police officers. On Monday, seven kids and their families loaded into police cruisers. and headed to the Austintown Walmart to buy some toys. They loaded their carts with toys, TVs and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Local restaurant takes the hectic out of the holidays

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It might be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the busiest. When it comes to planning holiday meals and getting all the gifts bought, one local restaurant has you covered. Antone’s Kitchen will cater great Italian food for...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman students compete for most festive door

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of us decorate our homes for the holidays, but some classrooms are the center of attention. The PTA at West Boulevard Elementary in Boardman organized a door decorating contest. First News weekend anchor Megan Lee helped judge. It all starts with each teacher thinking...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Local congregation lights 1st candle for Hanukkah

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In celebration of the first day of Hanukkah, the Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom lit the first candle of the Menorah Sunday night. At a special celebration afterward, the children from the religious school program performed songs. Five kindergarten-aged children were consecrated, which means they will soon begin religious school.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren bike giveaway to help kids travel down the right paths

Members of Brothers Against Violence in Warren hope a bike gift will help steer kids and teens down the right paths, not just now but in life. This is the first year for the Christmas Miracles for Kids bike giveaway. "At one of our meetings, we just thought about it...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

New local police dog used to be a stray

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department welcomed a new member to the force. K-9 Pogo, a rescue dog from Tennessee, is joining the ranks as a narcotics dog. Poland Township Police Chief Greg Wilson said it was a year-long journey finding a capable rescue dog to...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH

