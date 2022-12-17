Read full article on original website
Red Cross seeks volunteers with resolve
ATLANTA — As 2022 winds down and people begin to think about New Year’s resolutions, the American Red Cross of Georgia asks that individuals consider making a meaningful choice by becoming a Red Cross volunteer. Locally, over 3,400 people volunteer with the Red Cross in Georgia. These local...
Louisiana receives Corps approval for Mid-Barataria sediment diversion project
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved permits this week for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project, capping off a six year environmental review process. Construction of the project, which will divert sediment into the Barataria Basin impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, could...
Warnock helps secure $200 million to promote state small businesses
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia. The investments come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was created by the American...
State funding expands infant-mortality prevention program in Northwest Indiana
An organization working to reduce infant mortality in Northwest Indiana by providing at-home nurse visits to eligible pregnant women and new mothers soon will be able to serve even more families. Goodwill Industries of Michiana has received a $2.9 million grant from the Indiana Department of Health to expand Nurse-Family...
Farm Credit podcast promotes southwest Georgia
BAINBRIDGE — Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, a cooperative agricultural lending institution, has announced the launch of its new podcast. “Here We Grow,” is a grassroots podcast focused on education and inspiring growth down on the farm, at home, and in rural communities. “We hope to take our...
Highway Patrol spreads cheer to families impacted by highway crashes
BLYTHEWOOD -- Christmas came a little early for seven South Carolina families who have experienced tragedy within the past year, as part of the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s 2022 Christmas Initiative. “These families have been through so much. Each of them have lost a loved one in a motor...
North Dakota's lieutenant governor resigns, Burgum appoints staff leader
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed his chief operating officer Tammy Miller as lieutenant governor following Tuesday's resignation of Brent Sandford. Sanford was "very open this fall" that he wasn't sure if he was going to make it to the end of his term, the governor...
MD Farm Bureau discusses policy priorities, presents awards
CAMBRIDGE — The 107th Maryland Farm Bureau Annual Convention and Meeting of Delegates convened recently at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina in Cambridge. The Maryland farming community gathered to hear from prominent guests and to set the organization’s grassroots policy agenda for the year.
Virginia commission objects to proposed transgender student policies
(The Center Square) – A commission of Virginia state lawmakers voted Monday to file an objection to the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policy for schools, which outlines new rules for how schools handle a student's gender identity that have been labeled anti-trans by opponents. In...
Carhartt to expand in Dearborn with nearly $1M of taxpayer help
(The Center Square) – Michigan-based outdoor and recreation clothier Carhartt was granted $937,500 of taxpayer money to expand its facilities in Dearborn. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Economic Development Corp. investment will create 125 new jobs and spark a $4.67 million capital investment. The company recognized $600 million...
Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned
(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.
New York State Police appoint Lightcap as commander of Troop D
Major Vincent T. Lightcap was appointed the 32nd troop commander of Troop D of the New York State Police, the agency announced Monday. Lightcap’s appointment to Troop D commander was effective Dec. 8, state police said. He replaces Major Michael S. TenEyck, who was promoted to staff inspector in professional standards bureau in the central regional office.
North Carolina officials say lawmakers didn't include mandated education funding
(The Center Square) — State officials believe about $677.8 million in court-ordered education spending was not included in recent state budgets, a calculation at the center of the long-running Leandro school funding lawsuit. Anca Elena Grozav, chief deputy director with the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management,...
Indiana Borough calls it a year, calls off Tuesday work session
Indiana Borough Council canceled the monthly agenda work session that would have been held Tuesday night, as well as all committee meetings this month except for Monday night’s Community Development Committee meeting. Council’s next meeting will be the monthly voting session scheculed Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. in council...
Bluecup Ventures appeals decision to deny warehouse in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Twp. Council’s decision last month to deny Bluecup Venture’s plans to build a distribution center along Interstate 81 runs contrary to previous decisions to grant the project a tax break and rezone the proposed area to allow warehouses, the company argued in an appeal filed Tuesday in Luzerne County Court.
Planning Commission sees more farmland disappearing from Forks housing development
A Forks Township development will bring 246 new homes to Northampton County, but at a cost, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The 1311 Arndt Road plan will cover more open space in a township where commercial and residential development is zooming ahead. The plan envisions 182 single-family homes...
'Basketball' is theme of 2023 Indiana State Fair
Indiana’s annual festival commemorating all things agriculture next year will honor a sport played worldwide that indisputably was “grown” in the Hoosier State. Standing at center court behind the Governor’s Residence in Indianapolis, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that “basketball” will be the theme of the 2023 Indiana State Fair, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment.
