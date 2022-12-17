Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Northwestern DE transfer Firestone commits to Missouri
Missouri landed a commitment Tuesday from Northwestern defensive end transfer Austin Firestone, who was on an official visit in Columbia this past weekend. Firestone’s tenure at Northwestern lasted one season. The Class of 2022 recruit appeared in three games in his freshman season with the Wildcats before entering the transfer portal Dec. 7.
Missouri wrestling picks up dual win over North Dakota State
Missouri wrestling bounced back from a narrow loss to Virginia Tech with a 28-11 dual victory over No. 15 North Dakota State on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest Top 25 coaches poll, improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 Conference duals.
Missouri lands commitment from Class of 2023 offensive tackle Solis
The dominoes continue to fall for Missouri on the recruiting trail, as Class of 2023 offensive tackle Brandon Solis announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Monday.
Missouri lands commitment from Class of 2023 tight end Harris
Class of 2023 tight end Jordon Harris announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Sunday. The Tigers beat out Vanderbilt, the second program atop Harris' list and where he visited last weekend. The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product made an official visit to Missouri this weekend, and the Tigers didn't disappoint....
Board of Curators outsources global firm to assess MU athletics
Amidst the ever-changing world of college athletics, the University of Missouri has struck a deal with a global consulting firm to identify areas that the school can “further invest in athletics excellence,” according to a news release from the UM System Board of Curators. Huron is a global...
MU volleyball hires UNLV's Sullivan as new coach
Three weeks after Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois announced that the volleyball program was parting ways with coach Joshua Taylor, the Tigers have found their new head coach. Reed-Francois announced Sunday that former UNLV head coach Dawn Sullivan was named the newest head coach for the Tigers. Reed-Francois also...
Missouri women's basketball set to take on Illinois in annual Braggin' Rights game
Missouri and Illinois' women's basketball teams will square off in the Braggin' Rights Challenge at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. This will be the last non-conference matchup for the Tigers before they open SEC play. MU enters this game at 11-1, fresh off of a 74-61 win over Jackson...
Missouri women's basketball falls 76-66 to Illinois
The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Illinois 76-66 in the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry game in Columbia. The Tigers (11-2) were out-scored 36-26 in the paint and allowed the Illini to score 28 points off of 17 turnovers.
Hickman girls basketball defeats Southern Boone
Hickman girls basketball defeated Southern Boone 58-40 for a nonconference win over the Eagles on Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies (9-2) led 26-15 at the half. The Eagles managed to cut the lead to single digits, but Hickman pulled away in the fourth quarter for its second straight win.
Slow mesh RPOs: What they are, why they work and how to stop them
Missouri is up against an uncommon challenge this week in the Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest’s slow mesh RPO offense. It will be unlike anything the Tigers have seen this season or likely will see in future seasons. “It’s unique, and it’s hard to describe until you see it,” Missouri...
Boy Scouts to receive Carnegie Medal for Hinkson Creek rescue
Two Boy Scouts from Columbia will receive the Carnegie Medal for their rescue of a woman from floodwaters, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday. High schoolers Joseph Diener, 17, and Dominic Viet, 16, found out they were chosen after their parents informed them Monday.
Gabe Huffington named new director of Parks and Recreation
Gabe Huffington — acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation — will officially take over the role, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington will begin work in the new position Sunday and will be officially sworn in Jan. 17. He has served as acting director since April.
Students learn United Nations diplomacy in Mizzou Model UN competitions
On Monday nights during the fall semester, about 30 students gathered in Switzler Hall on the MU campus, building up their confidence in simulating the United Nations. The students are part of a group known as Mizzou Model UN.
Columbia Missourian
Colleen Merinkers Jennings, Feb 1, 1925 — Nov 30, 2022
Colleen Merinkers Jennings passed away at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 30, 2022 in Columbia, MO after a brief illness. Her spirit, humor, wit, kindness, warmth, light and love remained through to her final days, with family always by her side. Colleen was resilient and rare; a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was respected and adored by all who met her.
Death notices for Dec. 20, 2022
Louise J. Shackelford, 92, of Centralia died Dec. 20, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joseph Edward Whitworth, 65, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents
Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population. As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
Raising City Council pay could foster diversity, savvier governance
Is $500 a month enough pay for a Columbia City Council member?. Some members of the council say yes, but other members — as well as others with political and local knowledge — believe raising pay would attract better-qualified, more diverse candidates that would allow the council to govern more effectively.
Council rejects fingerprints for police review board
City Council on Monday rejected an ordinance that would have required members of the Citizens Police Review Board to submit their fingerprints to the Columbia Police Department in order to provide their criminal history. Fingerprinting was suggested to meet a criminal history examination requirement in the original charter for the...
Two mobile food pantries to serve community at new locations
Two Columbia mobile food pantries will move to new locations in January. One of the pantries ran by the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will move to Broadway Christian Church at 2601 W. Broadway. It was previously in front of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, located at 1005 W. Worley St.
City offices to close for Christmas and New Year's Day
Several city offices will temporarily close for the upcoming winter holidays, according to a news release from the city of Columbia Monday. The offices will close both Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 2 for New Year's holiday. GO COMO transit will also not be in operation those days.
