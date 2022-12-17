ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Northwestern DE transfer Firestone commits to Missouri

Missouri landed a commitment Tuesday from Northwestern defensive end transfer Austin Firestone, who was on an official visit in Columbia this past weekend. Firestone’s tenure at Northwestern lasted one season. The Class of 2022 recruit appeared in three games in his freshman season with the Wildcats before entering the transfer portal Dec. 7.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri wrestling picks up dual win over North Dakota State

Missouri wrestling bounced back from a narrow loss to Virginia Tech with a 28-11 dual victory over No. 15 North Dakota State on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest Top 25 coaches poll, improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 Conference duals.
FARGO, ND
Columbia Missourian

Missouri lands commitment from Class of 2023 tight end Harris

Class of 2023 tight end Jordon Harris announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Sunday. The Tigers beat out Vanderbilt, the second program atop Harris' list and where he visited last weekend. The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product made an official visit to Missouri this weekend, and the Tigers didn't disappoint....
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Board of Curators outsources global firm to assess MU athletics

Amidst the ever-changing world of college athletics, the University of Missouri has struck a deal with a global consulting firm to identify areas that the school can “further invest in athletics excellence,” according to a news release from the UM System Board of Curators. Huron is a global...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU volleyball hires UNLV's Sullivan as new coach

Three weeks after Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois announced that the volleyball program was parting ways with coach Joshua Taylor, the Tigers have found their new head coach. Reed-Francois announced Sunday that former UNLV head coach Dawn Sullivan was named the newest head coach for the Tigers. Reed-Francois also...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri women's basketball falls 76-66 to Illinois

The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Illinois 76-66 in the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry game in Columbia. The Tigers (11-2) were out-scored 36-26 in the paint and allowed the Illini to score 28 points off of 17 turnovers.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman girls basketball defeats Southern Boone

Hickman girls basketball defeated Southern Boone 58-40 for a nonconference win over the Eagles on Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies (9-2) led 26-15 at the half. The Eagles managed to cut the lead to single digits, but Hickman pulled away in the fourth quarter for its second straight win.
ASHLAND, MO
Columbia Missourian

Slow mesh RPOs: What they are, why they work and how to stop them

Missouri is up against an uncommon challenge this week in the Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest’s slow mesh RPO offense. It will be unlike anything the Tigers have seen this season or likely will see in future seasons. “It’s unique, and it’s hard to describe until you see it,” Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boy Scouts to receive Carnegie Medal for Hinkson Creek rescue

Two Boy Scouts from Columbia will receive the Carnegie Medal for their rescue of a woman from floodwaters, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday. High schoolers Joseph Diener, 17, and Dominic Viet, 16, found out they were chosen after their parents informed them Monday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Gabe Huffington named new director of Parks and Recreation

Gabe Huffington — acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation — will officially take over the role, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington will begin work in the new position Sunday and will be officially sworn in Jan. 17. He has served as acting director since April.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Colleen Merinkers Jennings, Feb 1, 1925 — Nov 30, 2022

Colleen Merinkers Jennings passed away at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 30, 2022 in Columbia, MO after a brief illness. Her spirit, humor, wit, kindness, warmth, light and love remained through to her final days, with family always by her side. Colleen was resilient and rare; a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was respected and adored by all who met her.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Dec. 20, 2022

Louise J. Shackelford, 92, of Centralia died Dec. 20, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joseph Edward Whitworth, 65, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
CENTRALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents

Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population. As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Raising City Council pay could foster diversity, savvier governance

Is $500 a month enough pay for a Columbia City Council member?. Some members of the council say yes, but other members — as well as others with political and local knowledge — believe raising pay would attract better-qualified, more diverse candidates that would allow the council to govern more effectively.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Council rejects fingerprints for police review board

City Council on Monday rejected an ordinance that would have required members of the Citizens Police Review Board to submit their fingerprints to the Columbia Police Department in order to provide their criminal history. Fingerprinting was suggested to meet a criminal history examination requirement in the original charter for the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Two mobile food pantries to serve community at new locations

Two Columbia mobile food pantries will move to new locations in January. One of the pantries ran by the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will move to Broadway Christian Church at 2601 W. Broadway. It was previously in front of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, located at 1005 W. Worley St.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

City offices to close for Christmas and New Year's Day

Several city offices will temporarily close for the upcoming winter holidays, according to a news release from the city of Columbia Monday. The offices will close both Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 2 for New Year's holiday. GO COMO transit will also not be in operation those days.
COLUMBIA, MO

