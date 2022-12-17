Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails
Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
herosports.com
5 Takeaways From The 2022 Celebration Bowl
The 2022 HBCU FCS season has officially ended with North Carolina Central outlasting Jackson State 41-34 in overtime, earning the Eagles their first-ever Celebration Bowl victory. The underdog Eagles, led by the game’s Offensive MVP quarterback Davius Richard (274 total yards and 3 total touchdowns) and Defensive MVP cornerback Khalil...
247Sports
Jackson State RBs coach Gary Harrell resigns after Deion Sanders' final game
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
Deion Sanders Turns Jackson State Loss Into Teachable Moment
Jackson State lost to North Carolina Central in overtime after a dropped pass by Hayden Hagler and Deion Sanders went full Primetime to make it a teachable moment. Jackson State went into yesterday’s Celebration Bowl undefeated and ready to put an exclamation point on its undefeated season. Before the big game, head coach Deion Sanders fought back tears talking to the team.
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral
Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
Jackson State Wide Receiver Reportedly Makes Future Decision
Another top player from Jackson State has entered the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entered the portal on Monday afternoon. This report comes just two days after it was reported that Coleman would remain with the program. He finished the 2022...
vicksburgnews.com
Levi Wyatt commits to McNeese State University
Vicksburg native Levi Wyatt has committed to playing for McNeese State University. Wyatt, who spent the last two seasons starring at defensive back at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, made the announcement over social media on Monday. Wyatt was named as a pre-season All-American back in August shortly before helping the...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson’s Jacory Rankin dominated in the HBCU Pigskin Showdown
Port Gibson native Jacory Rankin dominated in the HBCU Pigskin Showdown on Thursday. Rankin, who starred at Mississippi Valley State University, had seven receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown. At MVSU, Rankin had an outstanding career with 86 receptions for 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Raiders Arena Football team hosting tryouts on January 14
The Mississippi Raiders Arena Football Team will host tryouts will hold tryouts on January 14. Tryouts will be held the Madison County Sports Zone at 9:00 a.m. Additional information can be found on the flyer below:
vicksburgnews.com
Caples helps VHS take win against Murrah
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball player Janiah Caples helped her team to a 57-35 win against Murrah on Tuesday. Caples led the Missy Gators with 21 points and she also grabbed seven steals in the win. Caples is a senior for VHS under Head Coach Troy Stewart.
Clinton Christian opens new gymnasium
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton Christian Academy welcomes in their new gymnasium. Since the school opened, the Warriors haven’t had a place to call home until now. The boys and girls teams have won state championships in basketball, so for a growing program the new gym brings extra life.
WAPT
South Jackson football team passes out clothes to needy
JACKSON, Miss. — The South Jackson 49ers passed out clothes to those in need Sunday at Pittman Park. The organizer, Helen Torrey, says she's been helping the community for nearly 20 years, but Sunday's clothing drive was a little different because she had help from the football team and cheerleaders.
WAPT
High school soccer team donates items to community with help of nonprofit
JACKSON, Miss. — The Murrah High School Mustangs celebrated their blue and white night by giving back to their community Friday. The boys and girls soccer teams of Murrah and Jim Hill high schools partnered with a nonprofit organization earlier this year to help donate items to their communities.
SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds
The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Three arrested for shooting at Jackson Kroger
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the charged and the identification of the suspects will be released shortly. The shooting left two people injured in the parking lot of the Kroger on Interstate 55 […]
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
WAPT
Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside Kroger on I-55 in Jackson. It happened Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were taken to UMMC...
WTOK-TV
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
Comments / 0