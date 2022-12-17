ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcewen, TN

fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake: Arizona judge dismisses most of election lawsuit

PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge on Dec. 19 dismissed most, but not all of the counts mentioned in Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election lawsuit. During a hearing on Monday, Lake's attorney claimed Election Day was filled with chaos and mayhem, from printer errors to claims of fraud with signature verification and chain of custody.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
LAKELAND, FL
fox10phoenix.com

Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the northern California coast early Tuesday morning. USGS reports the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County. The quake was felt in nearby cities, including Eureka and Redding. Redding is about 100 miles from the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Election 2022: Hearing held on motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by Kari Lake

A judge is set to decide on Monday if a lawsuit filed by former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake can move forward. In her lawsuit, Lake is asking a judge to either appoint her as governor or hold a new statewide election. The judge did not specify when he would issue a ruling, but a two-day trial is expected to be held later this week. A judge on Dec. 17 granted a request from Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York

OSCEOLA, N.Y. - This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog. ‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had...
FLORIDA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Massachusetts man wins $25K for life lottery prize — six times

DORCHESTER, Mass. - A military veteran who's been playing the same lottery numbers for over 20 years finally had his strategy pay off — six times over. Raymond Roberts Sr. won the Massachusetts State Lottery's Lucky for Life game, which awards $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years. But he won the prize six times in a single drawing after buying six tickets with the same numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

