Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho students murdered: Police looking into car found abandoned in Oregon
As the investigation into the deadly stabbing of four Idaho college students continue, police are looking into whether a car found abandoned in Eugene, Oregon may be connected to the case. Reporter Steven Goin has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake: Arizona judge dismisses most of election lawsuit
PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge on Dec. 19 dismissed most, but not all of the counts mentioned in Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election lawsuit. During a hearing on Monday, Lake's attorney claimed Election Day was filled with chaos and mayhem, from printer errors to claims of fraud with signature verification and chain of custody.
fox10phoenix.com
Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
fox10phoenix.com
Missouri brothers' capture of 35-pound raccoon will likely go down in records books
There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons. Two brothers appear to have snagged the latter in northern Missouri during hunting season, shattering a new state record. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth...
fox10phoenix.com
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the northern California coast early Tuesday morning. USGS reports the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County. The quake was felt in nearby cities, including Eureka and Redding. Redding is about 100 miles from the...
fox10phoenix.com
Election 2022: Hearing held on motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by Kari Lake
A judge is set to decide on Monday if a lawsuit filed by former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake can move forward. In her lawsuit, Lake is asking a judge to either appoint her as governor or hold a new statewide election. The judge did not specify when he would issue a ruling, but a two-day trial is expected to be held later this week. A judge on Dec. 17 granted a request from Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election.
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
fox10phoenix.com
Several seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight from Phoenix
Video from Instagram account @hhhnewz shows first responders at Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Hawaii following a flight's severe turbulence coming from Phoenix, Arizona. (Credit: hhhnewz via Storyful)
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York
OSCEOLA, N.Y. - This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog. ‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had...
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday miracle: Families receive big gift cards ahead of Christmas
A Phoenix area businessman spread some holiday cheer on Dec. 20, as he served 20 families in need with a shopping spree. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Massachusetts man wins $25K for life lottery prize — six times
DORCHESTER, Mass. - A military veteran who's been playing the same lottery numbers for over 20 years finally had his strategy pay off — six times over. Raymond Roberts Sr. won the Massachusetts State Lottery's Lucky for Life game, which awards $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years. But he won the prize six times in a single drawing after buying six tickets with the same numbers.
Comments / 0