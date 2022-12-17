Vikings wrap up the NFC North with a comeback for the ages

The Detroit Lions have officially been eliminated from winning the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings captured the division crown on Saturday thanks to the greatest comeback in NFL history.

The Vikings trailed at home to the Indianapolis Colts 33-0 at the half. Minnesota was 0-for-6 on third downs and managed just 82 yards in getting eviscerated by the 4-8-1 Colts. Indianapolis blocked a punt and returned it for one touchdown. They scored another on a pick-six off a sloppy Kirk Cousins.

Then came halftime and a complete flip of the game script. Cousins threw for four second-half TDs and RB Dalvin Cook took over on the ground. The Vikings moved the ball at will and the Colts managed just one drive where they picked up more than one first down.

The Vikings tied the game late at 36 and then won as overtime expired when Greg Joseph calmly nailed a 40-yard, game-winning field goal. Minnesota improves to 11-3 with the win, mathematically clinching the division.

The Lions now must fight for a wild card spot. That quest continues on Sunday in New York when the 6-7 Lions face the 7-6 Jets.