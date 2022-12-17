Read full article on original website
'Maids stay unbeaten with 56-42 win over Sissonville
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County picked up its fifth win in as many games on Tuesday night, using a strong opening quarter and 10 3-pointers to take down Sissonville for the second time this season by a score of 56-42. Lewis County continued to shoot well from long range, knocking down 10 of 28 3-point attempts on the night, including a pair each from Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney in the opening period as the Minutemaids got out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
Fairmont Senior hits on all cylinders at Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears improved their record to 4-0 on the season Tuesday with a 55-32 road victory against the Bridgeport Indians. Fairmont Senior’s two headliners, Zycheus Dobbs and DeSean Goode, each filled the stat sheet Tuesday as Dobbs scored a game-high 24 points to go along with four assists and seven steals while Goode posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Hileman finishes on a high, Doddridge County claims tourney title
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — It was literally a 50-50 game with 3:48 to go between the Doddridge County Bulldogs and the Liberty Mountaineers. Brandon Hileman made sure the odds were the home team’s favor in the Dan McConnell Hoops Classic championship game, making the go-ahead 3 with 3:19 to go.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bell Mitchell Stevenson Buffalo Postgame 12/18/22
West Virginia players Jimmy Bell, Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson discuss Bell's double-double, the first of his career, and the way the offense has moved through multiple performers. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription,...
WVU adds second football portal commitment from Kent State
West Virginia obtained its second commitment from a Kent State player in the transfer portal late Sunday night when cornerback Montre Miller announced his move to the Mountaineer program. Miller joins wide receiver Ja'Shaun Poke, who announced his move to WVU earlier in the evening. The moves from the Golden...
Winter Games aims to give 'tweens' fun, social activity this season in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The weather might be cold and/or dreary during the first few months of 2023, but the sports staff within The Bridge Sports Complex hope youth from across North Central West Virginia will stay engaged and competitive during the inaugural Winter Games. Jaycen Saab, sports...
Channel 3 releases lineup for Dec. 25-30
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Channel 3 schedule for the upcoming week. Channel 3 is the local leased access channel for Buckhannon and some surrounding areas. It is operated by Mountain State Video Imaging LLC in association with Upshur Computers LLC. Sunday, Dec. 25.
Upshur County Schools learn more about Reggio-Emilia Approach
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County School leaders recently participated in an immersive learning study in Italy involving the early childhood education Reggio-Emilia Approach. In collaboration with the June Harless Center of Marshall University and WVU, leaders and educators from the United States visited preschools and infant-toddler centers.
DAR visit Adaland Mansion
Trans-Allegheny Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the Adaland Mansion Holiday Buffet on Sunday, December 11 in Philippi. Regent Theresa Blake and members welcomed the West Virginia DAR State Regent Jane Jacobs Larke as the chapter’s guest. Honoring the DAR Historic...
An open message to the staff and administrators in Lewis County
I’ve been working in West Virginia public schools for over 20 years and this has only happened a handful of times. It is my great pleasure to describe my experience in Lewis County. I was conducting a joint teacher/student workshop on Office 365 tools. What I observed during my time in Lewis County will stay with me for a long time to come.
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council holds off on city manager contract
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A vote to renew the Morgantown city manager’s contract did not occur at Tuesday evening’s meeting. Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble was the first to raise issues with the contract renewal, questioning both the number of sick days it offered and the amount of time council members were given to review the new contract.
Fairmont, West Virginia, Mayor Mainella, 3 others to depart City Council after final meeting of 2022
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council said goodbye Tuesday evening to four departing council members, including Mayor Tom Mainella and Deputy Mayor Donna Blood. Mainella and Blood are joined by Barry Bledsoe and David Kennedy in leaving council.
Lewis County eyed for movie production
Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state. Campbell addressed Lewis County commissioners...
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. optimistic with pandemic handling heading into 2023
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — As 2023 comes to a close and the three-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic’s start nears, the Marion County Health Department believes that it has handled the pandemic well in 2022, and officials are optimistic about the future. One of the biggest obstacles...
Buckhannon Red Hats group holds Christmas luncheon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Red Hats group recently held its Christmas luncheon at the Links Restaurant at The Buckannon Country Club. After the buffet meal, gifts and cards were exchanged among members.
County schools host holiday concerts
The first elementary school concerts were held since the COVID-19 pandemic, with Robert L. Bland Middle School and Lewis County High School giving memorable performances as well. Music Teacher Noel Hardman teaches music at Roanoke Elementary School and Leading Creek Elementary School, and conducted her students in a program filled...
City of Buckhannon approves legal bond counsel
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Buckhannon voted to approve their legal bond counsel for the Stockert Youth Center (SYCC) Multipurpose Building Project during Thursday’s City Council meeting. All members were present, including one by telephone.
Heath named CEOS Outstanding Member of the Year
The five Lewis County CEOS clubs held their annual Achievement Banquet Thursday, December 15 at Broad Street United Methodist Church. Susie Heath of the Vandalia Club was named Outstanding Member of the Year. The Berlin CEOS Club was named Outstanding Club of the Year. “The 2022 Lewis County CEOS Achievement...
Board of Education discusses free admission, revenue
Loss of revenue at sporting events was discussed at Monday’s Lewis County Board of Education meeting. Lewis County High School Athletic Director Brian Fisher and secretary Becky Markley spoke on the issue. Lewis said that she has checked with Robert L. Bland Middle School and they are not feeling the effects of letting students, senior citizens and veterans in free to events.
Neighbor shooting case — with self defense claim at core — set for Wednesday hearing
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 70-year-old Buckhannon man who is contending self-defense against a malicious assault charge in a shooting of his neighbor earlier this month is set for a probable cause hearing Wednesday. The court session for Charles Rickey Wolford is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. before Upshur...
