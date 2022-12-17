Atlantic Fourth at Red Owens Dual Wrestling Dual Tournament at Southeast Polk
(Altoona) Atlantic finished fourth in the Red Owens dual wrestling tournament at Southeast Polk High School on Saturday. Atlantic lost matches to Southeast Polk, Bettendorf, and Dowling, Catholic. The Trojans defeated Iowa City West.
1st Place – Southeast Polk
2nd Place – Bettendorf
3rd Place – Dowling Catholic
4th Place – Atlantic
5th Place – Iowa City, West
Round 1
- Southeast Polk defeated Atlantic 78-0.
- Dowling Catholic defeated Iowa City, West 51-22.
- Bettendorf defeated null 0-0.
Round 2
- Bettendorf defeated Atlantic 47-33.
- Iowa City, West defeated null 0-0.
- Southeast Polk defeated Dowling Catholic 48-22.
Round 3
- Atlantic defeated null 0-0.
- Southeast Polk defeated Iowa City, West 72-12.
- Bettendorf defeated Dowling Catholic 43-29.
Round 4
- Dowling Catholic defeated Atlantic-CAM 55-21.
- Bettendorf defeated Iowa City, West 60-16.
- Southeast Polk defeated null 0-0.
Round 5
- Atlantic-CAM defeated Iowa City, West 36-22.
- Dowling Catholic defeated null 0-0.
- Southeast Polk defeated Bettendorf 39-36.
Comments / 0