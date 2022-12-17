Atlantic Fourth at Red Owens Dual Wrestling Dual Tournament at Southeast Polk

(Clarinda) Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers remind citizens of Clarinda of the weather forecast for later this week about the snow ordinance. The ordinance states that; no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any street of the city that will obstruct the removal of snow when there has been an accumulation of two inches or more. Any vehicle left parked on any street violating this ordinance may be impounded, and the registered owner of the car will be subject to a $30.00 parking fine and payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released.

