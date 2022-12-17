ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Fourth at Red Owens Dual Wrestling Dual Tournament at Southeast Polk

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmYqy_0jmLFJGJ00

(Altoona) Atlantic finished fourth in the Red Owens dual wrestling tournament at Southeast Polk High School on Saturday. Atlantic lost matches to Southeast Polk, Bettendorf, and Dowling, Catholic. The Trojans defeated Iowa City West.

1st Place – Southeast Polk

2nd Place – Bettendorf

3rd Place – Dowling Catholic

4th Place – Atlantic

5th Place – Iowa City, West

Round 1

  • Southeast Polk defeated Atlantic 78-0.
  • Dowling Catholic defeated Iowa City, West 51-22.
  • Bettendorf defeated null 0-0.

Round 2

  • Bettendorf defeated Atlantic 47-33.
  • Iowa City, West defeated null 0-0.
  • Southeast Polk defeated Dowling Catholic 48-22.

Round 3

  • Atlantic defeated null 0-0.
  • Southeast Polk defeated Iowa City, West 72-12.
  • Bettendorf defeated Dowling Catholic 43-29.

Round 4

  • Dowling Catholic defeated Atlantic-CAM 55-21.
  • Bettendorf defeated Iowa City, West 60-16.
  • Southeast Polk defeated null 0-0.

Round 5

  • Atlantic-CAM defeated Iowa City, West 36-22.
  • Dowling Catholic defeated null 0-0.
  • Southeast Polk defeated Bettendorf 39-36.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Defeats Shenandoah 56-44 in Girls Basketball

(Atlantic) Atlantic ends the pre-holiday schedule winning five out of their last six games with a 56-44 win over Shenandoah on Tuesday at Atlantic. The Trojans raced out to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 32-12 advantage at the half. Paytn Harter had a big night. The junior led the team with 19 points, 11 in the first half. Maddie Huddleson connected on two long-range shots in the first quarter, Aubrey Guyer added seven points, and Jada Jensen chipped in six.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK boys keep finding ways to win

(Elk Horn) An experienced group of players for Exira-EHK has led the Spartan boys basketball team to an undefeated start to the season. For the first time since the 2011-12 season the Exira-EHK boys have begun the year with a 6-0 record. “We just seem to find a way to get it done. They don’t every seem to be to worried about whether we are going to win or not, they just find a way.”
EXIRA, IA
iheart.com

Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa

(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gary “Red” Swenson Obituary

Gary Ray Swenson was born on August 25, 1949 to Elmer and Pauline (Stolz) Swenson in Harlan, Iowa. He attended grade school in the Irwin-Kirkman Elementary Schools and graduated from Irwin-Kirkman High School with the class of 1967. On August 19, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Nancy Rasmussen...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fredrick Wittrock

Fredrick August Wittrock, the son of Frank and Rosa (Drees), was born May 12, 1924, one mile south of Halbur, in Carroll County, Iowa and died December 16, 2022, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, Iowa at the age of 98 years, 7 months, and 4 days. Fred...
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

December Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department has released the following information from December 4th through December 19th. KR Takauo, 26, of Atlantic, was arrested December 19th for Operating While Under the Influence. Jesus Gomez, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested December 18th for Disorderly Conduct. Levi Stice, 32, of Atlantic, was arrested...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Clarinda Snow Ordinance

(Clarinda) Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers remind citizens of Clarinda of the weather forecast for later this week about the snow ordinance. The ordinance states that; no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any street of the city that will obstruct the removal of snow when there has been an accumulation of two inches or more. Any vehicle left parked on any street violating this ordinance may be impounded, and the registered owner of the car will be subject to a $30.00 parking fine and payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Michael Pelzer Obituary

Michael James Pelzer, the son of Eldon and Mary Pelzer, was born December 13, 1954, in Council Bluffs, IA. He died December 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Villisca, IA, at the age of 67 years, 11 months, and 30 days. Mike was an outstanding athlete at Griswold...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

David Jeff Brown Obituary

David Jeff Brown, 64, of Fontanelle passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Center in Creston, Iowa. Graveside Services: Will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Dale Cemetery in Centerville, Iowa. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
FONTANELLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK School District to work on Facilities Planning Proposal

(Elk Horn) A resolution approving Exira-EHK’s Revenue Purpose Statement was approved at a school board meeting this week. Superintendent Trevor Miller says a public vote will take place in March. “The Revenue Purpose Statement is due and then also our voter approved PPEL will be on the ballot. Neither one of them will have any additional impact on property taxes or rates.” Miller says more information will be released prior to the vote.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen Dennis, of Omaha, Nebraska, on December 14th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Kandall Omax Brown, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested December 17th for Domestic Abuse Assault. Brown was held on...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dr. Roy “Doc” Schultz Obituary

Funeral Services for 89 year old Dr. Roy “Doc” Schultz of Avoca will be Wednesday, December 28th at 10:30 at the United Church of Avoca. Family will greet friends Tuesday, December 27th from 5PM to 7PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy